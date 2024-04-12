Tay Lautner hilariously reacted to a TikTok video theorizing how Taylor Swift’s famous ex-boyfriends reacted to the news of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.
TikTok user Ellie Collins made a video with the caption, “How I imagine a group of Taylor’s exes would listen to this for the first time.”
As audio played of the moment Swift, 34, announced her 11th studio album while accepting a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album in February, Collins pretended to react as Swift’s famous former boyfriends, including Harry Styles, John Mayer, Tom Hiddleston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Joe Alwyn and Tay’s husband, actor Taylor Lautner.
The satirical videos are very popular on TikTok and even caught the attention of Tay, 27, who commented, “This is pretty accurate TBH.”
Swift and Taylor, 32, dated for four months, from August to December 2009. It’s widely believed that the song “Back to December” from Swift’s Speak Now album is about their whirlwind romance.
Taylor moved on with his now-wife Tay (née Dome), whom he married in November 2022. Despite his split from Swift, the exes are now very amicable. Taylor even appeared in Swift’s music video for “I Can See You,” a bonus track from the re-release of Speak Now released in July 2023, alongside Joey King and Presley Cash.
Swift premiered the music video during her Eras Tour for the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and her three costars appeared on stage with her at the time. The singer talked about Taylor’s impact on her life during those formative years.
“He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video,” Swift told the crowd, per Variety. “He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name.”
Taylor responded on stage, “I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer — but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I’m honored to know you.”
As for how Taylor’s wife feels about his friendship with his ex, she’s the ultimate Swiftie. The Twilight actor said it was “one of the coolest experiences” being able to introduce Tay to her favorite singer.
“I know on paper, it sounds like a tough situation, but I not once was ever worried about it,” Taylor said of appearing in Swift’s video on his and Tay’s ‘The Squeeze’ podcast. “We’re just confident in our relationship. [My wife] is the coolest, chillest person ever. She also is a diehard fan of that person.”