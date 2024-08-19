Taylor Lautner Attends Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Wembley Concert

Taylor Lautner is proving once again that there’s no bad blood with his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

On Monday, August 19, the Twilight actor and his wife, Tay Lautner, headed to Wembley Stadium in London to attend another one of Swift’s Eras Tour shows.

As documented on social media, the Lautners packed their friendship bracelets and headed to a special VIP section of the stadium with friends to sing and dance the night away.

Lautner, 32, shared a video of Swift, 34, performing “You Belong With Me” as he sang in the background. He later documented his wife dancing along to “I Knew You Were Trouble.”

This isn’t the first time Lautner has seen his ex perform during her Eras Tour. During a July 2023 concert stop in Kansas City, Swift invited Lautner on stage, where he waved at concertgoers before running and doing flips down the stage’s walkway.

“He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video,” Swift said during the concert, while addressing Lautner’s cameo in the “I Can See You” music video. “He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name.”

Lautner, who married Tay in 2022, later told Swift on the stage that she is “gracious, humble, kind and I’m honored to know you.”

Swift and Lautner dated in the fall of 2009 after meeting on the set of the film Valentine’s Day. They called it quits by the end of the year.

In December 2023, Lautner appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and shared a glimpse into how he’s been able to stay friendly with his ex.

“We would see each other now and then. But we then did fall out of touch and didn’t talk for a while,” he shared with host Alex Cooper. “But I’ve always had the deepest respect for who she is as a person before anything else. … Honestly, I would say one of the greater things to happen in my life over the last year is the rekindling of our friendship.”

As Lautner continues to celebrate his ex’s professional wins, he’s also happy to see Swift winning in her personal life. After the Grammy winner and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce went public with their romance, Lautner shared his well-wishes.

“I’m excited for her. They seem like they’re incredibly happy,” he told Extra in November 2023. “As long as she’s happy, I’m happy. She’s crushing it in every aspect of her life right now.”