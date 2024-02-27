Taylor Swift was one of several celebrities who didn’t take Jennifer Lopez up on her offer to make a cameo in her documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

In the doc, which dropped earlier this month, it was revealed that Swift, 34, Jason Momoa, Jennifer Coolidge, Lizzo, Vanessa Hudgens, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg and Khloé Kardashian were unavailable for cameos in the project. (Lopez, 54, said she also wanted Bad Bunny to make an appearance, but it was unclear whether he was asked.)

While it wasn’t confirmed why any of the A-list stars didn’t appear, Swift is currently booked and busy on her worldwide Eras Tour. The two women have a friendly history, as Lopez appeared as a surprise guest at Swift’s Los Angeles Red Tour stop in 2013, where they performed her hit single “Jenny From the Block.”

Lopez, however, isn’t taking the “no” personally. “I don’t wanna force anybody to do this who doesn’t go, ‘This is gonna be fun,’” she said in the documentary. “People are scared. Scared to put themselves out there. I get it. Took me a long time. I’m scared. I don’t act like I’m scared, but that’s the secret to my whole f–king career.”

The Prime Video documentary gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at Lopez’s process of making her new album, This Is Me … Now and the accompanying musical film, This Is Me … Now: A Love Story.

Ultimately, the film ended up featuring several celebrity cameos including Fonda, 86, Derek Hough, Trevor Jackson, Fat Joe, Jennifer Lewis, Post Malone, Trevor Noah, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Kim Petras, among others.

After the documentary’s release, Lopez said there were “no stars who got away” and that she was happy with the end product.

“They were giving me a list of all these amazing people, and I was like, ‘Yes, I like all of those people, but that’s not what I want,'” she told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, February 27. “My first people were Jenifer Lewis and Jane Fonda, and they were like, ‘Wait, we don’t get it. This is like music. This is young.’ And I was like, ‘No. This is a council of people who I want to be very diverse. I want all different kinds of people.”

She continued, “These are people with all different personality traits from all different walks of life. But they all have something that affected me in some way — their philosophy on life, on love, on the universe, on music. That was the list that I made.”

Lopez stressed that she wasn’t disappointed when she was told some stars weren’t able to make appearances.

“The casting director and the other producers came in and they were like, ‘How about this person? This person’s not available,’” she said. “And they started saying all these people. If you see me sitting there, that’s not what I want. What I want is people who represent a certain thing, who could understand what I’m trying to do here. And that’s what it took, because they needed to trust me, and at the end of the day. I think it was a big leap of faith for some of them.”