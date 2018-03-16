Shaking it off. Camila Cabello is shutting down rumors that Taylor Swift was behind her decision to leave Fifth Harmony. The “Havana” singer, 21, stopped by “The Dan Wootton Interview” podcast on Thursday, March 15, and addressed the rumors that BFF Swift, 28, encouraged her to leave the group back in 2016.

“Absolutely nobody could ever persuade me to do something,” Cabello said. “If I don’t want to do something the whole world could be telling me and I won’t do it. And if I do, then the whole world could be telling me to not do it and I’ll do it. I’ve always been that way.”

The “Never Be the Same” crooner revealed that she was bothered when people were blaming Swift for her departure from the girl group. “It annoyed me that people said that she was encouraging me because I know she probably got a lot of flack for that or a lot of negative criticism for that and that annoys me because I’m really protective over my friends,” she said. “To be honest with you, she’s never, ever had anything to do with that. It’s so funny because when Taylor and I talk, and whenever we hang out, we talk about love and boys and we strategize over it.”

The “Real Friends” singer continued: “Our friendship is very innocent in that way and it’s so, like, pure and I so fiercely protect my friendships with people in the industry that are like that. Shawn [Mendes] is another one of those where, yeah, we talk about the industry but it’s, like, at the end of the day we’re there for each other as people.”

Cabello and Mendes, 19, released a duet titled “I Know What I Did Last Summer” in 2015, and the song’s success sparked rumors among fans that she was preparing for a solo career. “Well, I mean I think that at the time when I did ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ it was really just a one-off song that I wanted to do. At that time, I swear I did not have plans when I released that song to go solo the next year,” she recalled. “For me, it was just a one-off song that we wrote together and I didn’t want to give to anybody else and that his label wanted him to use as a single. I didn’t really think about going solo, I can’t remember when, but it was after.”

Cabello announced she was leaving the group in December 2016 after 5H’s final performance as a group at Jingle Ball in Miami that year. The rest of the girls — Lauren Jauregui, 21, Normani Kordei, 21, Dinah Jane Hansen, 20, and Ally Brooke, 24 — released a statement saying they had been blindsided by her departure.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the former 5H member will be Swift’s opening act on her upcoming Reputation world tour.

