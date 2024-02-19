Taylor Swift added to her vast collection of accolades at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, though she was not present for the ceremony.

The pop star, 34, won four awards during the Sunday, February 18, event after receiving a total of five nominations. She was honored as Female Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Concert Tour of the Year and Social Celebrity of the Year. While her Eras Tour concert film was up for Movie of the Year, she didn’t win in that category. (The award went to Barbie.)

Prior to Sunday’s ceremony, Swift had taken home 16 People’s Choice Awards throughout her career, racking up four for Female Artist of the Year, two for Favorite Pop Artist, four for Favorite Country Artist, two for Album of the Year, one for Favorite Song, one for Concert Tour of the Year, one for Music Video of the Year and one for Soundtrack Song of the Year. Her 2024 additions bring her collection to an even 20 PCAs.

Swift was unable to attend the awards show in Santa Monica, California, as she is currently on the international leg of her tour. She just completed three nights of concerts in Melbourne, Australia, and will next perform four shows in Sydney, Australia, from February 23 to February 26. Following six nights in Singapore in early March, she will take a brief hiatus from her tour until May.

Related: List of 2024 People’s Choice Awards Nominees and Winners The 2024 People’s Choice Awards is celebrating some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities — and some newer faces — while honoring the best of movies, TV, music and pop culture. The fan-voted awards show will be hosted by Simu Liu on Sunday, February 18, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Even though he’s on […]

During her break, Swift will release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19. She opened up about her behind-the-scenes process for the record earlier this month.

“I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me,” Swift told the crowd at her Melbourne concert. “It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”

Swift announced the album during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4. She revealed at the time that she had been keeping the project a secret from her fans “for the past two years.”

Although Swift went on to win Album of the Year later in the ceremony, making history as the only artist to take home the prize four times, she chose to spill the beans about her upcoming album early in the night in case it was her only opportunity.

Related: Every Easter Egg Taylor Swift Teased for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images While Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department came as a surprise to fans, the pop star seemingly left several Easter eggs hinting that her 11th studio album was on its way. Swift revealed her latest musical endeavor while accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album — her 13th career win — […]

“I had told my friends, I told Jack [Antonoff], but I hadn’t really told very many other people. I thought, ‘OK, if I’m lucky enough to win one thing tonight, I’m just gonna do it. I’m just gonna announce my album,’” she told the audience during a tour stop in Tokyo, Japan, days later. “And luckily enough, that ended up happening.”

Swift divulged that her “backup plan” was to share the news at her first concert in Japan, adding, “But thanks to you and your support, I was lucky enough to win a Grammy and tell you about it on stage at the Grammys.”