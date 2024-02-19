Taylor Swift skipped the 2024 People’s Choice Awards despite being nominated for five awards.

Swift, 34, was nowhere to be seen at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, February 18. She was mentioned in a brief segment acknowledging the winners who were not in attendance, which is when it was announced that she won the People’s Choice Award for The Concert Tour of the Year — which is exactly why she missed the show.

The awards show overlapped with Swift’s Eras Tour schedule in Melbourne, Australia, which kicked off on Friday, February 16. With Sabrina Carpenter as her opening act, Swift is set to travel to Sydney for four shows following three concerts in Melbourne.

Swift was nominated for five People’s Choice Awards at Sunday’s ceremony: Movie of the Year for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Female Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Concert Tour of the Year and Social Celebrity of the Year. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was also nominated for Athlete of the Year.

Throughout the past year, Swift has taken the world by storm with her Eras Tour, which highlights the biggest hits from her 10-year album discography. In October 2023, Forbes released its list of top-earning summer concert tours, with Swift landing at No. 1 by earning $305 million after costs from her 56 U.S. concerts.

Following the tour’s success in the U.S., Swift went international in November 2023 with shows in Argentina and Brazil. She performed in Japan earlier this month and will continue touring throughout Asia and Europe after her Australian dates. Swift is set to return to the U.S. and Canada in October 2024.

The Eras Tour’s popularity blew up even more when Swift released a concert film in October 2023, which earned $92.8 million from 3,850 theaters at the domestic box office. Overseas, the movie pulled in another $30.7 million, bringing the worldwide box office total to $123.5 million for its opening weekend.

Nearly four months after the movie’s release, Swift announced that fans would soon be able to stream it at home.

“This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus. For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including “cardigan,” plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!),” she wrote via Instagram on February 9, adding that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) would be available to view one month later.

Fans will soon have a new era to explore. Swift announced her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, while on stage at the 2024 Grammy Awards earlier this month .

“[The way I can celebrate] is by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the past two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19th,” Swift shared while accepting her Best Pop Vocal Album win for Midnights. “It’s called The Tortured Poets Department and I’m going to go post the cover right now backstage