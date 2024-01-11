Another year, another chance for fans to vote for their favorite movies, TV shows and celebrities at the People’s Choice Awards.

Simu Liu, who is nominated for The Movie Performance of the Year for his role as one of the Kens in Barbie, will take on hosting duties for the 2024 awards ceremony on Sunday, February 18.

“I’m so grateful to have been asked to step up to the hosting plate for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards,’” Liu, 34, said in a Thursday, January 11, statement, per NBC News. “It’s exciting to celebrate this incredible year in pop culture, and to do so with the incredible fans that make what we do possible.”

Including Liu, Barbie led the nominations pack with a total of eight nods, followed by Oppenheimer with six. As for TV shows, Only Murders in the Building racked up a total of seven nominations, followed by Ted Lasso, The Morning Show and The Last of Us with six each.

Taylor Swift, meanwhile, earned a total of five nominations for both her music and box office-breaking The Eras Tour concert film.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the 2024 People’s Choice Awards:

When And Where to Watch the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards will air live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on NBC, Peacock and E! Sunday, February 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

Who Is Hosting the 2024 People’s Choice Awards?

The People’s Choice Awards will not mark Liu’s first hosting gig, as he previously served as host of Character Media’s Unforgettable Gala in December 2023.

“We’re thrilled to have Simu Liu host the 2024 People’s Choice Awards,” Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events and specials at NBCUniversal, said in a statement on January 11, per NBC News. “As a fan-favorite tour de force in Hollywood, Simu’s limitless charm and connection to fans perfectly embody the spirit of this awards show.”

Liu is also a past People’s Choice Awards winner, taking home Favorite Action Movie Star in 2021 for his leading role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He also scored a 2021 nomination for Favorite Male Movie Star but lost to Dwayne Johnson for Jungle Cruise.

What Movies Are Nominated at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards?

Joining Barbie and Oppenheimer as nominees for The Movie of the Year are Fast X, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR FILM, The Little Mermaid and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Other movies such as John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes received nods for The Action Movie of the Year, while Anyone but You and No Hard Feelings made the cut for The Comedy Movie of the Year. Horror flicks such as Scream VI, M3GAN and Five Nights at Freddy’s also earned nominations for The Drama Movie of the Year.

Other movie categories fans can vote for include The Male/Female Movie Star of the Year, The Action Movie Star of the Year, The Comedy Movie Star of the Year, The Drama Movie Star of the Year and The Movie Performance of the Year. The full list of nominees can be viewed on the People’s Choice Awards website.

What TV Shows Are Nominated at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards?

Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Saturday Night Live, The Bear and Vanderpump Rules are up for this year’s The Show of the Year title, along with Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show and The Last of Us.

Included in Only Murders in the Building’s seven nominations are acting noms for stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep, as well as a nomination for The Comedy Show of the Year.

Fans can vote for more of their favorite comedy, drama, sci-fi/fantasy, reality and competition shows and stars via the People’s Choice Awards website.

Which Music Stars Are Nominated at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards?

Swift ties with Luke Combs, Nicki Minaj and Morgan Wallen as the most nominated music artist with five nods each. In addition to awards such as The Male/Female Artist of The Year and The Song of the Year, the 2024 ceremony will introduce four new music categories: The Male/Female Country Artist of the Year and The Male/Female Latin Artist of the Year.

Other categories include The Group/Duo of the Year, The New Artist of the Year, The Album of the Year, The Collaboration of the Year and The Concert Tour of the Year.

What Other Celebs Are Nominated at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards?

Stars such as Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian are among this year’s Social Celebrity of the Year nominees, while Travis Kelce and Simone Biles are nominated for The Athlete of the Year. Another of the ceremony’s pop culture categories includes The Comedy Act of the Year, for which John Mulaney, Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman and more are up to win.

When Does Voting for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards End?

Fans can vote for their entertainment favorites on the awards show’s official website through Friday, January 19.