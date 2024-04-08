Taylor Swift leaned into the solar eclipse spirit by teasing fans with themed lyrics from her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.
“Crowd goes wild at her fingertips / Half moonshine, full eclipse,” Swift, 34, wrote via Instagram Story on Monday, April 8.
The pop star shared the lyrics on the same day that a total view of the moon passing over the sun was visible across many parts of the country. The celestial event is the last one that will be viewable in the United States until August 2044, per NASA.
In the clip posted via her Instagram Story, a typewriter wrote the lyrics along with a link to pre-order her 11th studio album.
Swift announced her album while accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album — her 13th career win — at the Grammys in February. “[The way I can celebrate] is by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the past two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19,” she told the audience. “It’s called The Tortured Poets Department and I’m going to go post the cover right now backstage.”
After her speech, Swift took to her social media accounts to share the cover art and more information about the album. “And so I enter into evidence my tarnished coat of arms,” read a handwritten note she shared via Instagram. “My muses acquired like bruises, my talismans and charms. The tick, tick, tick of love bombs. My view of pitch-black ink. All’s fair in love and poetry … Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”
Ahead of releasing her highly-anticipated album, Swift partnered with Apple Music to share five exclusive playlists from her discography that cover the “stages of heartbreak.”
The playlists read, “I Love You, It’s Ruining My Life Songs,” “You Don’t Get to Tell Me About Sad Songs,” “Am I Allowed to Cry? Songs,” “Old Habits Die Screaming Songs” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart Songs.” Each included a voice note from Swift explaining the reasoning behind her decision.
In February, Swift confessed she “needed” to make The Tortured Poets Department, calling it “a lifeline.”
“It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets,” she said during a concert in Melbourne, Australia, per social media footage.
The Tortured Poets Department hits shelves on Friday, April 19.