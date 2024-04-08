Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are gearing up for the 2024 solar eclipse in style.

The Today cohosts sported sun and moon-inspired outfits on the Monday, April 8, episode of the NBC morning show in celebration of the celestial event. “Feeling’ eclipse-y ☀️ 🌙,” Guthrie, 52, captioned Instagram selfies with Kotb, 59.

Guthrie shared the same snaps via her Instagram Story on Monday, in which she channeled the moon in a black, white and blue star-patterned dress. She completed the look with a crescent moon pendant necklace. Kotb, for her part, embodied the sun in a bright yellow dress.

“That celestial sensation ☀️🌙,” Guthrie wrote alongside a pic of her and Kotb wearing eclipse viewing glasses.

A total view of the moon passing over the sun will be visible from several states across the country. Monday’s eclipse is the last one that will be viewable across the U.S. until August 2044, according to NASA.

Today’s Al Roker spent Monday’s broadcast in Dallas, one of the many cities that will be in the path of totality with a complete view of the eclipse. Roker, 69, will appear alongside Guthrie, Kotb, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager on NBC’s two-hour Total Eclipse 2024 watch party special on Monday hosted by NBC Nightly News’ Lester Holt.

While the last solar eclipse in the U.S. was in 2017, Kotb previously commemorated the November 2021 partial lunar eclipse via Instagram. “Woke up and saw this! Wow! Just wow. Lunar eclipse,” she captioned a video of her view of the moon at the time. “As Anne Lamott says ‘God is such a showoff’ ❤️🌘.”

Kotb filmed the eclipse video from her New York City apartment. Last month, the TV personality revealed she is moving to a different area of the city with her daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

“I was thinking about moving,” she said on the March 27 episode of her “Making Space” podcast. “My kids and I are going to move somewhere to a new school.”

‘She went on to reflect on the “many times” she moved around during her childhood, sharing, “I remember once my parents moved us to Nigeria. I was in fourth grade, I was horrified. We get to this place, the language was different, everybody seemed different and it was hard. I moved again in sixth grade.”

While it was difficult at the time, the experiences are ones she’s now grateful for. “It’s so funny because the stories I tell now as an adult, are the stories of how I endured or what I did to cope,” she added. “Yet at the same time, as I’m preparing my kids, I feel like I’m trying to protect them from things that they should probably be into.”