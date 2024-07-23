Taylor Swift made sure to make dancer Kameron Saunders’ birthday one to remember on the Eras Tour stage.

“Happy Birthday, Kam!” Swift, 34, said while singing “Bejeweled” during the Tuesday, July 23, performance in Hamburg, Germany. After the sweet shout-out, Swift ran over to embrace Saunders as the track came to a close amid the Midnights set.

“Taylor Swift wishes Eras Tour dancer Kam a happy birthday during ‘Bejeweled’ at today’s show! #HamburgTSTheErasTour,” the official Eras Tour account wrote via X on Tuesday. “Happy Birthday, Kam!”

Swift and Saunders have gone viral for their sweet on-stage interactions since the pop star kicked off her Eras Tour in March 2023.

Kam Saunders, born on July 23, 1992, in St. Louis, Missouri, is a talented dancer, choreographer, and creative director. He is famous for his dance moves and is the only dancer with a speaking line in the Eras Tour. Happy birthday Kam!! 🎉 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Qble8ZIBwc — Bliss (taylor's version) 🇳🇬 🤍 (@9jaswifie01) July 23, 2024

Last week, Swift broke character during her performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” thanks to Saunders. During her Tortured Poets Department set on Wednesday, July 17, Saunders helped Swift get into a sparkly jacket and playfully grabbed her waist in the process.

As the audience cheered Swift on, Saunders lifted up her hand to wave back at the attendees. Swift proceeded to let a quick laugh show on her face, before looking down at the ground to gather herself.

“Kam did it,” one user wrote via X on Wednesday, referring to Swift nearly erupting into a fit of laughter.

Saunders also has a history with Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce. During a performance in London last month, Saunders was joined onstage by fellow dancer Jan Ravnik and the Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, for the transition from “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” to “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” The trio sported matching suits and top hats.

Related: All the Surprise Songs Taylor Swift Hasn't Played on the 'Eras Tour' Yet For the entire duration of the Eras Tour, which kicked off in March 2023, Taylor Swift has performed two surprise acoustic songs at every show. With the help of an acoustic guitar and an upright piano with flowers painted on it, Swift performs songs that aren’t on the main setlist during the acoustic portion of […]

After the show, Saunders took to social media to reflect on the “full circle” experience. (His brother, Khalen Saunders, previously played on the Chiefs with Kelce from 2019 to 2022.)

In response to the Instagram post, Kelce wrote in the comments section, “Kam! The Saunders brothers were already my favorites. From winning Super Bowls with Sir Bink @khalennotkaylen to having fun bringing Tay back to life on the stage with you the other night.”

The Chiefs tight end gushed that he enjoyed hanging out with the brothers’ mom, who was “cheering” them on in Australia. “More memories to come!!” Kelce concluded.

Swift will continue performing her Eras Tour through December of this year. The European leg of her shows conclude on August 20, when she returns to London’s Wembley Stadium.