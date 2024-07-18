Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dancer Kameron Saunders knows just how to make the pop star laugh.

When Swift, 34, transitioned into her performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” during her show on Wednesday, July 17, Saunders helped her get into her sparkly jacket. As Swift yawned, he playfully grabbed her waist and tried to get the crowd to cheer her on.

When the audience hyped Swift up amid the Tortured Poets Department set, Saunders lifted up the pop star’s hand to wave back at the concertgoers. Swift broke character for a second, letting a laugh show on her face before looking down at the ground and pulling herself together.

“Kam did it,” one user wrote via X on Wednesday, referring to Swift nearly erupting into giggles.

After Swift’s performance in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, came to a close on Wednesday, she was seen holding hands with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as they exited the Veltins Arena. The concert was Kelce’s 13th Eras show he has attended — which Swifites know is her favorite number.

While Kelce, 34, typically watches his girlfriend perform on stage from the audience, he did join her as a backup dancer last month in London. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end hopped up on stage at Wembley Stadium for the TTPD transition from “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” to “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” He was joined by Saunders and dancer Jan Ravnik, who were all matching in suits and top hats.

After Kelce’s debut, Saunders took to Instagram to gush over the “full circle” experience as his brother, Khalen Saunders, previously played on the Chiefs from 2019 to 2022.

In response, Kelce wrote in the comments section, “Kam! The Saunders brothers were already my favorites. From winning Super Bowls with Sir Bink @khalennotkaylen to having fun bringing Tay back to life on the stage with you the other night.”

Kelce noted that he enjoyed spending time with the brothers’ mom, who was “cheering” them on in Australia. “More memories to come!!” Kelce teased.

Swift, who kicked off her Eras Tour in March 2023, is set to continue performing through December of this year. She plays two additional concerts in Veltins Arena — one on Thursday, July 18, and the final on Friday, July 19. The European leg of her Eras Tour wraps up on August 20, when she returns to London’s Wembley Stadium.