Clara Bow’s family is thrilled that she seems to be Taylor Swift’s new muse!
While Swifties believe the 34-yeaar-old’s upcoming album title, The Tortured Poet’s Department, could be a nod to her ex, Joe Alwyn, her recently-released tracklist highlights Bow.
When the late actress’s great-granddaughter, Brittany Grace Bell, saw that Swift, 34, titled one of the songs “Clara Bow,” she couldn’t believe it. She told TMZ on Friday, February 9, that Bow would be thrilled to see her family’s name live on and that Bow would love knowing that a new generation would be hearing her story and learning about her life.
Bell revealed that even though Swift never reached out to her family about the song or played it for them, they are honored that Swift is shedding light on Bow and would love to get in touch with the pop star to find out the backstory on how the track came to be. However, for now, Bell said she’s just excitedly waiting to find out what the lyrics will be.
While Bow rose to fame in the 1920s as a silent film star, many, including Bell, believe that Swift can relate to the actress because of the overwhelming amount of attention they both have experienced. Bell addressed the similarity to TMZ, mentioning that she thinks Bow and Swift’s lives have a lot in common because her legendary great-grandmother was the original “It Girl” and Swift is the modern-day “It Girl.” Additionally, Swift’s transition from country to pop music mirrors Bow’s transition from silent films to “talkies.”
Now, with Bow back in the headlines thanks to Swift’s album announcement, Bell says her family is hoping that this time around the spotlight on Bow will be focused more on her many accolades and talents, instead of the gossip and scrutiny she was subjected to during her career.
As to whether or not Swift was dropping an easter egg of the musical tribute to Bow during her recent Grammys look, Bell said she was unsure. Though, she admitted she was fascinated by the resemblance of Swift’s necklace to the one Bow was photographed wearing back in the day.
The Tortured Poets Department is coming out on April 19 and will be Swift’s 11th studio album.