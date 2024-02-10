Clara Bow’s family is thrilled that she seems to be Taylor Swift’s new muse!

While Swifties believe the 34-yeaar-old’s upcoming album title, The Tortured Poet’s Department, could be a nod to her ex, Joe Alwyn, her recently-released tracklist highlights Bow.

When the late actress’s great-granddaughter, Brittany Grace Bell, saw that Swift, 34, titled one of the songs “Clara Bow,” she couldn’t believe it. She told TMZ on Friday, February 9, that Bow would be thrilled to see her family’s name live on and that Bow would love knowing that a new generation would be hearing her story and learning about her life.

Bell revealed that even though Swift never reached out to her family about the song or played it for them, they are honored that Swift is shedding light on Bow and would love to get in touch with the pop star to find out the backstory on how the track came to be. However, for now, Bell said she’s just excitedly waiting to find out what the lyrics will be.

Related: Taylor Swift Unveils Track List for 'The Tortured Poets Department' Taylor Swift has dropped the track list for her upcoming 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department — and she’s reminding fans that all is fair in love and poetry. Swift took to social media on Monday, February 5, to unveil the 17 song titles, which will be broken down into four sides. The listing […]

While Bow rose to fame in the 1920s as a silent film star, many, including Bell, believe that Swift can relate to the actress because of the overwhelming amount of attention they both have experienced. Bell addressed the similarity to TMZ, mentioning that she thinks Bow and Swift’s lives have a lot in common because her legendary great-grandmother was the original “It Girl” and Swift is the modern-day “It Girl.” Additionally, Swift’s transition from country to pop music mirrors Bow’s transition from silent films to “talkies.”

Now, with Bow back in the headlines thanks to Swift’s album announcement, Bell says her family is hoping that this time around the spotlight on Bow will be focused more on her many accolades and talents, instead of the gossip and scrutiny she was subjected to during her career.

Related: Taylor Swift Through the Years Taylor Swift started writing songs about love and breakups in the early 2000s, but her talent was soon recognized by music executives who knew she was the real deal. From releasing her first record in 2006 to gracing stages all over the world this star has earned her place in the Hollywood A-list music scene. […]

As to whether or not Swift was dropping an easter egg of the musical tribute to Bow during her recent Grammys look, Bell said she was unsure. Though, she admitted she was fascinated by the resemblance of Swift’s necklace to the one Bow was photographed wearing back in the day.

The Tortured Poets Department is coming out on April 19 and will be Swift’s 11th studio album.

Which Taylor Swift Era Are You in Right Now?