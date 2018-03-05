Taylor Swift’s ‘Delicate’ Music Video to Premiere at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Get ready! Taylor Swift has announced the debut date for her “Delicate” music video — and it’ll happen at one of the year’s biggest music events.

The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday, March 5 to share her exciting news. The clip — which is set to the song and captioned with a bunch of simple gold stars— shows Swift unfolding a small piece of paper.

✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Mar 5, 2018 at 5:03am PST

“Delicate music video world premiere Sunday, March 11,” the handwritten note read. “iHeart Radio Music Awards <3.”

And it’s sure to be worth the wait. Swift released her much-anticipated sixth record, Reputation, in November after months of teasing new tracks, including the catchy “Look What You Made Me Do.” She revealed her plans for her next stadium tour — named after the album — in an Instagram post in December.

“North American dates on sale now! Link in bio,” she wrote at the time, alongside a clip featuring moments from her recent music videos, as well as highlights from her epic past performances. In the video she could be heard singing the lyrics “Baby, let the games begin” from her song “…Ready For It?”

As previously reported, sources told Us Weekly earlier this month that Swift’s good pal Camila Cabello was “in final talks to open for bestie Taylor’s tour.” The “Shake It Off” singer later confirmed the news in a video posted to Twitter that same day.

“I have a very exciting update to share… @Camila_Cabello and @charli_xcx will be the opening acts on the #reputationStadiumTour!!!” she captioned the clip telling her fans the news.

Tune into the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, March 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

