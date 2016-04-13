But every night with her is like a dream! Taylor Swift's "New Romantics" music video finally dropped on Vevo on Wednesday, April 13, nearly a week after it was first released on Apple Music. Unlike Swift's previous clips from her Grammy-winning 1989 album — "Blank Space," "Wildest Dreams" and "Bad Blood" — the pop superstar eschewed a narrative, lyrics-driven approach, and instead used footage from her 1989 World Tour.

The four-minute, 21-second video kicks off with footage of fans filing into stadiums around the world and a voiceover from 26-year-old Swift herself. "The fans are the best part of this tour. They are the reason the shows are incredible," she says.

Then, the opening line of "New Romantics," a single from the deluxe version of Swift's record-breaking fifth studio album, kicks in. "We're all bored, we're all so tired of everything," she sings as she sashays across a brightly lit stage.

B-roll and behind-the-scenes clips show the pop superstar scurrying around backstage (and onstage) in sparkly jumpsuits, leggy skirts and crop tops. "I don't want to forget anything that happened on this tour," Swift reflects in one part of the video. "It was one of those remarkable moments in time when everything felt exciting."

Swift recently accepted the Best Tour and Album of the Year awards for 1989 at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Las Vegas, where she gave sweet shout-outs to her support system, including her family members and her boyfriend, Calvin Harris.

"I want to thank all the radio stations who played the songs on 1989. I never dreamed of having that many No. 1s," she told the crowd. "This is probably my last awards show for a while … I just want to say, I know my mom and dad and brother are watching. And my most vivid memory of growing up is my mom and dad telling me that I was different and unique and special and that I could do whatever I wanted with my life. So, parents, tell your kids every day that they're different, they're unique, they can do whatever they want with their lives."

In a separate speech, Swift said there was nothing quite like returning to her Scottish DJ in the states after her crazy world tour. "For the first time, I had the most amazing person to come home to when the spotlight went out and the crowds were all gone. So I want to thank my boyfriend Adam for that.”

Swift closed out the 85th and final show of the 1989 world tour in Australia last December. She will headline the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix races in Austin, Texas, in October 2016.

