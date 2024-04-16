Taylor Swift unveiled a library pop-up in Los Angeles and Swifties are on the scene to investigate Easter Eggs.

Ahead of The Tortured Poets Department’s release, Swift partnered with Spotify to create an open-air library at The Grove in Los Angeles. The display opened up on Tuesday, April 16, and will remain open until Thursday, April 18. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

“Fans will be able to explore a poetry library, highly curated to represent the direction of the new record,” Spotify said in a statement while adding that “the shelves will be packed with books and visual surprises for fans to enjoy.”

As soon as the doors opened, Swifties flocked to the library to search for clues Swift hid within the experience. Keep scrolling to see what they’ve found so far:

6 Open Drawers

Swifties were quick to notice that the library’s Dewey Decimal system drawers had six of the 72 open. One fan account theorized that the number six represents the length of Swift’s relationship with Joe Alwyn.

“Taylor Swift made a reference to her six-year relationship using 72 mailboxes at The Tortured Poets Department library,” Taylor Swift Charts wrote via X. “72 months equate to 6 years.”

Another fan took it one step further wondering if the placement of the open mailboxes were not random but instead signified specific dates.

“Now WHAT IF those open mailboxes were not chosen randomly and instead they point to an event that happened in those months?” a social media user responded. “What happened on their 10th month together? Then on their 2nd anniversary?”

New Lyrics

Swifties found a new set of lyrics in an open book, which was confirmed by Taylor Nation. The pages read, “Even statues crumble if they’re made to wait.” The book was propped up in a display and had dried flowers and lace decorated on the table.

Clocks Set to 2

A clock resting on top of the library drawers was set to 2:00 but did not specify if it was in the morning or the evening. One fan theorized that it could be 2 a.m., as Swift has mentioned that specific time in several of her other songs.

“WAIT YOU GUYS. 2AM?” they wrote via X. “Every single 2am reference in any song is DEVASTATING. ‘2AM and I’m cursing your name,’ ‘2am feeling like I just lost a friend,’ ‘2am who do you love?’ ALL of [‘I Wish You Would’]?!”

Another speculated that the number two, which is prevalent in the display, could be referring to the final rerecordings Swift has yet to drop: Reputation and Taylor Swift, also known as Debut.

Peace Sign

Swifties raised their eyebrows when Swift included a peace sign figurine on one of the library’s bookshelves. Many fans pointed out that Swift has been known to flash the sign throughout her Eras Tour performances and even during her Grammys acceptance speech when she announced TTPD.

“The peace sign definitely holds great significance because why else would she just randomly put a peace sign at the Spotify library installation ✌🏻#TSTTPD,” @tswifterastour wrote via X.

Friday, December 13

A daily calendar display was propped up with the date Friday, December 13 featured. While fans initially thought this was a reference to Swift’s birthday, many noted that she was born on a Wednesday, not a Friday. However this year, December 13 falls on a Friday and many fans speculated that this could be a teaser for a potential release date.

“What if the ✌🏼 means a double drop for rep TV and debut TV … Once she reclaims back her reputation and her name 🖤💚,” one user wrote via X. “On December 13, 2024………….. 👀.”

The Book Titles

Throughout the library, many books are on the shelves, some with titles and some without. The ones with titles are all song titles from TTDP. “Down Bad,” “Florida! Featuring Florence and the Machine,” “Guilty As Sin?” and “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” were all seen on the stands. However, one book caught the attention of Swifties, as it seemed out of place. Next to “Down Bad” was an old gray book with the word “Saint” etched on the spine.

“I might be wrong but the word saint could be a reference to ‘so you were never a saint and I loved in shades of wrong’” one fan speculated, quoting “State of Grace” from 2012’s Red. “And it’s faded because it’s an old book (in this case the red album) but she got it out again because she’s reliving this feeling again)? #TTPD”

A ‘Little Mermaid’ Reference?

Fans saw the bust of a man’s head that looked similar to the statue of Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid. Many Swifties have theorized that the song “But Daddy I Love Him” is a reference to the Disney animated film because Ariel utters the line to her dad King Triton before he destroys her collection of human items.

Dried Lavender

In the pop-up, a bouquet of dried purple and orange flowers rests in a vase. Swifties believe the purple stems are lavender and a reference to Swift’s song “Lavender Haze,” which was speculated to be about Alwyn.

No Glitter Gel Pens in Sight

Swift has been candid about her writing process and how it features different types of pens, including glitter gel pens, quill pens and fountain pens. Each song Swift writes can be labeled with that specific indication. Throughout the display, only quill pens and fountain pens were spotted making fans believe only those kinds of songs would be on TTPD.