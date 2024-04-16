Taylor Swift is continuing the countdown to her 11th studio album with another fun message for fans.

Amazon Alexa users can be treated to a special audio recording of Swift, 34, after asking the device when The Tortured Poets Department will be released. “Let’s ask a special guest. OMG! Guess who is it,” Alexa responds before Swift chimes in, stating, “Hey! It’s Taylor Swift. My new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is out this Friday.”

Swift’s message ends on a cryptic note as she teases, “All’s fair in love and poetry.”

The Amazon Alexa recording is one of many messages Swift has released on music streaming services in the lead-up to TTPD’s Friday, April 19, release. “Hi, Apple Music, it’s Taylor,” the pop star said in an Apple Music voice note last month. “Thank you for pre-adding The Tortured Poets Department. I’m really proud to be able to share it with you on April 19th. I can’t wait for you to hear it!”

In a black-and-white video shared via Spotify earlier this week, Swift celebrated the album’s release week by stating, “Make sure to pre-save the album and keep checking back for more updates from the department.” Spotify also launched a TTPD countdown clock on Swift’s artist page.

Among other TTPD celebrations, SiriusXM rebranded its Channel 13 earlier this month to a Swift-themed channel as a nod to her lucky number. Fans will be able to listen to songs from her entire discography from April 7 through May 6.

🚨| Taylor Swift in special message to Amazon’s Alexa! “All’s fair in love and poetry” pic.twitter.com/zyZrdA7VcM — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) April 16, 2024

Over on Apple Music, Swift released a handful of playlists representing the five stages of heartbreak: Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression and Acceptance. Swifties were quick to notice that the “Denial” playlist, titled “I Love You, It’s Ruining My Life,” included many songs rumored to be about Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, further fueling theories that TTPD is heavily inspired by their breakup. (News broke in April 2023 that the exes split after six years together.)

“This is a list of songs about getting so caught up in the idea of something that you have a hard time seeing red flags, possibly resulting in moments of denial and maybe a little bit of delusion,” Swift stated in a voice note for the “Denial” playlist earlier this month.

Swift has continued to drop more TTPD Easter eggs on Apple Music by releasing a word clue in the lyrics to her songs. The first hint was found in the lyrics for her Midnights track “Glitch,” as capitalized letters on the song’s lyric page unscrambled to spell out the word “hereby.” Swifties have since discovered the hidden words “conduct” and “this” hidden in the lyrics of “Peace” from Folklore and “Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version)” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), respectively.

The songwriting credits for TTPD dropped on Tuesday, April 16, revealing that Swift once again teamed up with frequent collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, as well as Post Malone and Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine, who will appear on the tracks “Fortnight” and “Florida!!!,” respectively.