Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Taylor Swift Celebrates ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Album Release Week with Spotify Message

By
Taylor Swift Celebrates ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Album Release Week with Spotify Message
Taylor Swift. John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

There is no world in which a Swiftie needs to be reminded to pre-save Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, which will release on Friday, April 19.

But just in case, Swift, 34, posted a message on Spotify to ensure fans are ready for her 11th studio album.

“Hey Spotify, happy release week of The Tortured Poets Department album,” Swift begins in the black-and-white video. “Make sure to preserve the album and keep checking back for more updates from the department.”

Swift is shown behind her typewriter — the same one she used to tease lyrics from the album last week. On April 8, the day millions of Americans were treated to a solar eclipse, that typewriter wrote, “Crowd goes wild at her fingertips/Half moonshine, Full eclipse,” sending fans into a frenzy.

Every Emotionally Devastating Taylor Swift Track Five Song, Ranked

Related: Us Weekly Ranked All of Taylor Swift's Emotionally Devastating Track 5 Songs

She followed that up on Sunday, April 14, with a quote on an Instagram post from Target promoting the phantom clear vinyl edition of her album.

“I wish I could un-recall how we almost had it all,” Swift wrote in the comments.

Taylor Swift Celebrates ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Album Release Week with Spotify Message
Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

It turns out, Swift has been dropping hints about her upcoming album for a while, from a TIME headline in December that called her “The Poet Laureate of Pop Culture” to a photo with friend Jack Antonoff in which the two held up exactly 11 fingers, a nod to her 11th album.

With Swift teasing more “updates from the department” in her most recent video, it’s possible we’ll get more clues about the album in the four days before its release. Better yet, she may have already dropped those clues and is just waiting for eagle-eyed Swifties to pick up on them.

Every Easter Egg Taylor Swift Left Fans for The Tortured Poets Department

Related: Every Easter Egg Taylor Swift Teased for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

“I’m trying to be a detective to see if there’s any eggs here but it [seems] straightforward,” one Swift fan commented on X.

Another added, “She really is a marketing genius she knows that less is more she just gives us these little tidbits and it drives us crazy.”

Lavender Memory Foam Topper

Deal of the Day

This ‘Lavender-Infused’ Memory Foam Topper Is On Sale — Just $37! View Deal

Swift first announced the album at the 2024 Grammys, fittingly dressed in a white gown with black gloves to match the album’s aesthetic.

She later called the album “a lifeline,” saying at a concert in Australia that she needed The Tortured Poets Department.

“It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets,” she said.

In this article

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!