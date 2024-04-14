The chairman of the Tortured Poets Department has spoken, and she’s dropping lyrical clues.

Taylor Swift took to Instagram on Sunday, April 14, to promote Target’s phantom clear vinyl edition of her The Tortured Poets Department album, commenting a cryptic quote in the process.

“I wish I could un-recall how we almost had it all,” Swift, 34, wrote, presumably quoting lyrics from the record.

While Swift did not further reveal the meaning of the quote or where it’s from, social media fans have frantically been trying to come up with an explanation.

“Taylor’s new album has already broken me before it’s been released,” one fan wrote alongside Swift’s original line via X on Sunday.

Another added, “I just woke up SO hungover and the first thing I see is ‘I wish I could un-recall how much we almost had it all.’ SO THATS JUST GREAT.”

Others pointed out that the line is “so f—king sad” and that the LP “is going to destroy” everyone. Further fan theories speculate that Swift is likely referring to her past relationship with Joe Alwyn, whom she dated between 2016 and early 2023.

“When I catch you, Joe,” a social media user quipped as others jokingly implored the actor, 33, to “pay for [their] therapy” when the album drops.

Swift announced at the Grammys earlier this year that her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, would be released on April 19. The record, which she wrote once 2022’s Midnights was completed, helped her cope with a presumably difficult time.

“I needed to make [TTPD]. It was really a lifeline for me,” she said during a February concert in Australia. “It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”

While Swift has not further shared her lyrical inspiration, her fans have theorized that the album is predominately about Alwyn and their breakup based on the song titles. The LP features tracks called “So Long, London” — Alwyn is British and the subject of Swift’s 2019 hit “London Boy” — as well as “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” and “Fresh Out the Slammer.”

Swift, who has since moved on with NFL star Travis Kelce, also released multiple Apple Music playlists comparing her past songs (pre-TTPD) to the five stages of grief. Fans think the music roundups are also nods to TTPD being a breakup album.

The Tortured Poets Department drops on Friday, April 19.