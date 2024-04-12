Brynn Cartelli, the ex-girlfriend of Joe Alwyn‘s brother Patrick Alwyn, is counting down the days until Taylor Swift‘s new album drops.

After initially posting a TikTok video of herself eating on Thursday, April 11, with the caption, “Deeply upset with myself for lurking and thinking that I wouldn’t hurt my own feelings,” Cartelli, 20, followed up with another video that had social media users buzzing.

“Anyway, so excited for April 19,” she captioned the second clip, which has since been deleted but reposted to X. (In both videos, the Voice season 14 winner is wearing the same outfit and eating out of the same bowl at the same angle.)

“Oh these brothers are having a flop-off,” one X user commented, while another wrote, “She definitely has some things to say.”

Swift, 34, announced her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, in February while accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

“[The way I can celebrate] is by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the past two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19th,” she told the crowd. “It’s called The Tortured Poets Department and I’m going to go post the cover right now backstage.”

The Midnights artist then posted the black-and-white artwork for the record via Instagram, which showed her lying across a white bed in black lingerie.

“And so I enter into evidence my tarnished coat of arms,” she wrote above the photo. “My muses acquired like bruises, my talismans and charms. The tick, tick, tick of love bombs. My view of pitch-black ink. All’s fair in love and poetry … Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”

Swifties were quick to draw an apparent connection to Joe, 33, who previously talked about the group chat he’s in with actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott. (Swift and Joe dated for more than six years before calling it quits ahead of her Eras tour in 2023.)

“It’s the Tortured Man Club, I think. It’s me, you — and Andrew Scott started the group,” he said during Variety‘s Actors on Actors interview special in December 2022. “[Andrew is] just messaging himself good mornings. We were both in the Sally Rooney universe and crossed over with Lenny Abrahamson. We were so lucky to have that experience.”

Shortly after announcing her new album, Swift told the crowd during her February 16 concert in Melbourne, Australia, that she “needed to make it.”

She continued, “It was really a lifeline for me. It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”

The Tortured Poets Department drops on Friday, April 19.