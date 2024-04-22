Taylor Swift fans are connecting a resurfaced interview with the pop star to her song “The Prophecy” off of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

In the 2012 interview, Katie Couric asked Swift, now 34, “Finish this sentence if you could, ‘In 10 years, I will be …’” to which Swift replied, “32 and … Woah, that’s such a hard question. It’s like, all my fears come out.”

When Couric, 67, asked what Swift meant by her remark, the singer elaborated, “Like losing everything, like losing my friends and family and ending up alone and crying and stuff.”

As Couric encouraged her to take a “more positive approach” to the question, Swift added, “In 10 years, I will hopefully know … either have a family or know when I want to have one, or something.”

As for her professional aspirations, Swift shared, “I have no idea. I just really don’t want to do this after people get tired of me. I want to know when that line is.”

“Don’t listen to ‘the prophecy’ after watching this clip, just don’t,” a user wrote via X, alongside the video.

“It hurts so bad oh my god,” one fan commented on the post, while another added, “Oh this is breaking me.”

In the TTPD song “The Prophecy,” Swift sang about her hope to find love — and wondered if it’s her destiny to end up alone.

“Please / I’ve been on my knees / Change the prophecy / Don’t want money / Just someone who wants my company,” she sang in the chorus. “Let it once be me / Who do I have to speak to / About if they can redo the prophecy?”

While the majority of TTPD is seemingly about Swift’s romances with exes Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, she made sure to make a nod to her current boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

In the song “The Alchemy,” Swift uses football references in her lyrics to give a shout-out to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34.

“So when I touchdown, call the amateurs and cut them from the team / Ditch the clowns, get the crown / Baby I’m the one to beat,” she crooned. “Because the sign on your heart said it’s still reserved for me / Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?”

Swift also detailed their romance, which began during summer 2023, during her tune “So High School,” where she compares falling for Kelce to being 16 again.

“I’m watching American Pie with you on a Saturday night / Your friends are around so be quiet / I’m trying to stifle my sighs,” she sang. “Cause I feel so high school every time I look at you / But look at you.”