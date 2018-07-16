Court again? Nathan Griffith talked about trying to get full custody of his son with Jenelle Evans during the Monday, July 16, episode of Teen Mom 2. Also, Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus contemplated getting back together. Here’s a full breakdown.

Nathan Tries to Take Custody from Jenelle

Jenelle wants nothing to do with Nathan or her mother, because she thinks that everyone is out to get her and David Eason. It turns out, she might not be completely wrong. Nathan admitted this episode that he’s attempting to get full custody of his son, Kaiser, especially now that his previous domestic violence charges had been dropped. Barbara Evans called Nathan during the episode to deliver some disturbing news.

Teen Mom 2 Tots: My, How They’ve Grown!

“David spanks him all the time,” Barbara said, claiming that’s what Jace told her. Nathan was angry, and his girlfriend Ashley couldn’t hold back tears. “It just makes me really sad,” she cried.

After the conversation, Nathan and Barbara met up to discuss what was going on. They shared some disturbing things that both Jace and Kaiser have said went on at Jenelle’s house, including swearing and violence.

“I feel like a horrible dad because I can’t do anything about it. I’m just hopeless,” Nathan said.

Briana and Javi Might Get Back Together

Javi showed up in Miami during last week’s episode before Briana’s surgery because he was angry that her ex was going to take care of her. The two got into several arguments, and Javi seemed like he was trying to get her back.

“I’m doing a lot of fighting for whatever it is that’s left,” he said. However, he wasn’t helping his case when he mentioned to Briana that he has a woman who is ready to move to Delaware to be with him whenever he wants.

“He really is a piece of s–t,” Briana cried.

Javi tried to say that he mentioned that to prove he could settle if he wanted to, but he doesn’t unless it’s with Briana. “I haven’t had this connection with someone the way you and I have,” Javi said.

The two agreed to wait until after Briana’s surgery to make a decision about their relationship, but it seems like Javi may have weaseled his way back in. Kailyn Lowry is not going to like this, especially after admitting she and Javi might have hooked up after he and Briana were over.

Kailyn Is Completely Done With Her Ex

Kailyn’s ex Chris Lopez is never around and never asks about his son, Lux. So when he sees Kailyn is on a trip to Hawaii and texts her asking where his son is, she’s hesitant. “In sevent months, this might be only the second time he’s asked how his son is,” Kailyn said. She added that Chris is an “Instagram dad” who posts about how much he loves his son online, but never takes care of him.

Kailyn, being the planner she is, set up for Chris to get visitation with Lux while she was away. Apparently after the visit, Chris sent Lux home with nothing — no toys, no clothes, nothing to help Kailyn out. “You’re old enough to know better,” Kailyn said, adding that she doesn’t even want to fight with him about it because that’s just unacceptable.

Chelsea Hangs Out With Adam’s Ex

Chelsea Houska is gearing up for baby number three but took this episode to help her daughter Aubree connect with her half-sister from Adam Lind’s other ex, Taylor. The two moms took their daughters out bowling and talked a bit about Adam and his parents, who think Adam is being wronged by his exes.

“In their mind, we’re not right,” Chelsea said.

Taylor and Chelsea talked about how hard it is for them to make sure their daughters are safe without completely keeping them in the dark about their father. Taylor’s daughter didn’t even realize she and Aubree were half-sisters, and asked if Cole DeBoer was Aubree’s dad.

“I don’t know how hard it is to just not be a jerk,” Chelsea’s dad said during the episode about Adam.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!