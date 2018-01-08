Amber Portwood thought it was very important that her daughter, Leah, didn’t meet her new boyfriend until she was sure it was serious — so she didn’t plan on it happening when it did!

On the Monday, January 8, episode of Teen Mom OG, after attending the MTV Video Music Awards with Andrew Glennon, she headed over to her ex Gary Shirley’s house to see her daughter.

Gary said he wanted to meet her new boyfriend, so Andrew arrived to pick her up, Amber asked him to get out and meet her ex. With that, the whole family came running outside, including Leah, so they were briefly introduced. Amber later admitted to her Andrew that she was very worried about having multiple men around her daughter.

Tyler’s Dad Is Ready for Rehab

Catelynn Lowell went to the VMAs without Tyler Baltierra since he wanted to keep working on their new house. While Catelynn was gone, Tyler met up with his mom and told her that he thinks his dad is still on drugs. Later on, Tyler and Butch had a heart-to-heart and Butch agreed that when he’s done helping Tyler with the new house, he’s ready to go to rehab. He even agreed that he needed a longer, in-patient rehab, not just a 30-day program.

Mackenzie Hits a Breaking Point with Ryan

While Maci Bookout and husband Taylor McKinney worked on trying to balance work and raising their kids, Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifier, was getting frustrated with her husband.

After arguing with Ryan in the car, Mackenzie told her friend she’s having a hard time with his temper and had different expectations of how things would be when he got out of rehab. “I knew it’d be hard, but I didn’t know it’d be like this,” she said. “It’s just a daily dose of I don’t know what’s coming my way.” She also said it’s scary knowing that he could start using again. However, he later told her that he felt so bad for putting a burden on everyone and really regrets it.

“You’ve been very, very understanding. I couldn’t have done this without you,” he told her, and she started crying.

Farrah and Debra Argue … Again

Farrah Abraham and Sophia headed to New York City for a fashion show and invited Debra Danielsen so that they could all bond.

However, they butted heads once again when Debra gave the girls her wedding invite and revealed she was also inviting Amber. Farrah told her that by doing so, her mom was just “welcoming negativity,” so she didn’t want to be part of the big day.

