Welcome back, Simon Saran! Farrah Abraham's ex-boyfriend showed up on the Monday, February 15, episode of MTV's Teen Mom OG, and it looks like their relationship might be back on. Find out what's going on between Farrah and her man, and why her mom has major concerns. Plus, get an update about Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley's ongoing relationship drama.

Also, let's take a brief moment to acknowledge that Maci Bookout's son, Bentley, said the following sentence: "Where's the Gatorade? I need a beer or something."

Totally normal thing for a kid to say, right?

Gary *Finally* Explains Why He Doesn't Trust Matt

Things were pretty tense between Amber and Gary this week, and it's all thanks to Matt Baier. Gary just doesn't get on with Amber's new man, and after accusing Matt of having seven secret children, he finally opened up to producers about what's really bugging him.

"I don't hate Matt," Gary explained. "I don't want Leah to be abandoned. I don't want Leah to start feeling close to this guy, and [he and Amber] get married, and who knows, maybe [she] calls him 'daddy.' He's abandoned his kids — he's not paying child support, apparently. What kind of father is that?"

Valid concerns, but as far as Matt's fleet of secret kids are concerned, it looked like Amber is willing to forgive and forget. "I want us to be in a better place trusting each other," she told Matt during a casual horse ride. "I have a lot of trust issues. Can we just be perfect?"

Farrah Gives Sophia $1K for Losing a Tooth

The Tooth Fairy has some major explaining to do. While the rest of us spent childhood getting quarters in exchange for our teeth, Farrah Abraham decided to give her daughter over one thousand dollars. How totally and completely normal!

"We're gonna convert 800 pounds, which is, I think, one thousand and some dollars," Farrah happily explained to Sophia while doling out the big bucks. "That's the most the Tooth Fairy's ever given you!"

Not sure what Sophia's going to do with $1K, but either way, God is watching. Farrah spontaneously erupted into prayer over a pancake breakfast, saying, "Sophia got visited by the awesome Tooth Fairy today! Please watch over Sophia while she's at school! And help us with our big move coming soon! And thank you for forgiving us for our sins!" Cool, noted.

Farrah's Mom Accuses Simon Saran of Domestic Violence

Simon and Farrah forever? Not if Debra Danielsen has her way! Farrah's ex seemed happy to be back in her life, but her mom had a few concerns. Debra asked to speak with Simon privately, and seemed to accuse him of violence against Farrah.

"You're almost a mirror image of [Farrah's dad] Michael," Debra said. "Almost uncanny, the personality type. So there's things like passive-aggressive behavior. There's things like anger that comes from that. That scares me, OK? Because that's all forms of domestic violence."

Simon seemed shocked by Debra's claim, saying, "I'm not a violent person like how you're kinda making me out to be right now, which is kinda weird because I've never ever done anything like that. I've heard stories about you doing certain things."

Meanwhile, Sophia was all about Simon getting with her mom, though she might be projecting. "Marry Simon. Please?" Sophia chirped when Farrah asked for an opinion. "And make it look like Daddy Derek's face!"

Ryan Throws Some Shade at His Overwhelmed Ex

Communication breakdown! Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards can't seem to get the hang of coparenting, and Ryan was super annoyed when Maci didn't invite him to the hospital for their son's tonsil surgery. "I did not go to the hospital because nobody called or texted me," he complained to his parents. "It's just how she goes about doing things."

Ryan's parents tried to get him to see Maci's point of view, saying, "You used to be a butt to her," but he refused to listen. Meanwhile, Maci could have used Ryan's help with Bentley, but she eventually settled for her boyfriend, joking, "Can I exchange blow jobs for laundry service?" Good times at Casa Bookout!

Butch Opens Up About Child Abuse

Butch is a free man! Tyler Baltierra's troubled dad decided to move out of his son's house thanks to meeting a new lady, but Tyler had some concerns. While the newlywed was happy for his dad, he asked Butch to attend a therapy session.

This gave Butch a chance to talk about his troubled childhood, and he revealed that he was abused by his father.

"You didn't get beat like I did, hanging upside down with your man hanging onto your ankles and welts all over your body from neck to ankles," he told Tyler. "Your guys' life was a whole lot better than mine. I wet the bed — I wet the bed every night."

Tell Us: Do you think Gary's concerns about Matt are legitimate?

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

