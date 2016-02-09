Things got spooky on the Monday, February 8, episode of Teen Mom OG, and by that we mean the ladies celebrated Halloween. On the menu? Candy, drama and Ryan Edwards dressed as a skeleton because literally no one takes Halloween more seriously than this man. No one. Unfortunately, Maci Bookout's relationship with Ryan took a turn for the worse, despite his killer costume, while Amber Portwood finally revealed the truth about Matt Baier's alleged fleet of children.

Sophia Wears Makeup, Causes Drama

If there's one thing we can count on in this uncertain world, it's that Sophia Abraham's fashion is on point. This little diva is obsessed with makeup, which apparently her teachers aren't into. Honestly, what 7-year-old doesn't go to school in mascara, right?

"My baby decided she was gonna wear a little bit of makeup to school one day," Sophia's grandma, Debra, told Farrah Abraham. "So then she came home and told me, 'Grandma, there was a little situation at school on the makeup and people saying some things.'" Turns out Debra called the principal to lay down some #facts, saying, "Excuse me, we have a different situation in our lives, and this is the way we roll." Hear that, teachers of America? Your rules do not apply to Sophia.

Catelynn's Anxiety Becomes Overwhelming

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra went on their honeymoon in Hawaii, but poor Cate was super stressed about the possibility of having an anxiety attack. "It's miserable," she told her therapist pre-vaycay. "I was the happiest child, kid, teenager for years. And out of nowhere, it just like smacked me in my face. It's like, why on earth do I have to get this? It's annoying."

Fortunately, Cate was able to have a good time in Hawaii, though she admitted that she might be on medication for the rest of her life.

The Baier Bunch



So, how many kids does Matt Baier have, exactly? Unclear, but Amber's ex-fiance, Gary Shirley, is right about one thing: There are definitely more than two mini Matts out there. "It's been horrible," Amber told producers. "All seven of the kids aren't his, but I think a couple might be because of the way that he was in his past."

Amber implied that she's ready to forgive her man, declaring,"If that's the case, then we're gonna figure it out, but I don't want him to look crazy on TV."

Meanwhile, Matt had this to say in his defense: "The difference between me and Gary is very simple. Things that happened in my life happened 25 years ago, and they were all drug-induced. He's just a bad person, currently."

Amber and Gary ended up seeing each other for Leah's birthday, which meant Matt had to be in the same room as his arch-nemesis. Despite saying "I don't wanna do this," Matt took Amber's advice to "be the bigger man" and spent the entire time complimenting Gary's kitchen renovation. Besties?

Skeleton Ryan Flakes, AGAIN

Remember last week when Ryan and Maci were coparenting in the cutest way ever? Yeah, that's over. Ryan totally flaked on trick-or-treating with Bentley, and even his mom was furious, saying, "I'm gonna beat Ryan's ass. Can I say that on TV? Where in the hell is he?"

Maci ended up complaining bitterly to her boyfriend, but Ryan didn't seem to think he'd done anything wrong. "I had to get ready," he said while wearing a full skeleton costume. "I got shafted again. Was Maci and them in a hurry to leave or something? Do you like my costume? Anybody? Why didn't you wait on me, Bentley? You didn't wanna wait on me to go trick or treatin'?"

No offense to Maci, but how can you not side with a man who spent that much time on his Halloween makeup? Ryan for all the awards!

