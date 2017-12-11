‘Tis the season for drama! The Monday, December 11, episode of Teen Mom OG brought us some seriously frustrating drama between Maci Bookout and ex Ryan Edwards as they continued their custody battle over son Bentley, 8, following Ryan’s recent rehab stay.

Ryan’s Still Going Through Withdrawl

The episode kicked off with Ryan, recently out of his 30-day rehab stay, talking to a friend about his recovery. Ryan confessed, “It’s a little tough sometimes. Just trying to get through the withdrawals and stuff.”

Later, Maci caught up with a friend about the friction between her and Ryan, explaining that she’s sending a letter to Edwards via an attorney that explains the stipulations needed for him to visit Bentley. Maci then read her text to Ryan aloud, saying, “I’ll need you to pass a drug screening, hair and urine, at my expense immediately prior to you taking [Bentley] for a visit.” She then added that Ryan had not responded to the text.

The Teen Mom OG crew then checked in with Ryan’s parents, Larry and Jen Edwards. Larry said Ryan’s pre-rehab drug use, “We knew there was something going on. … But anytime we confronted him, we’d get in an argument and he would leave.” Offering some insight into their son’s tension with Maci, Larry added, “We’ve learned what some of the triggers are. … You use Bentley? That’s a trigger.”

Ryan Admits His Drug of Choice Was Heroin

Ryan then consulted with a lawyer over the phone about his custody arrangement. After explaining his rehab stay, the lawyer asked Ryan what his drug of choice was. Ryan responded, “Heroin.” In direct contradiction to Maci’s earlier statement about Ryan ignoring her text, he revealed, “[Maci] won’t even return my phone calls or text messages.” The lawyer then added that Ryan would likely have to pass drug tests in order to get legal visitation with his child.

Amber Officially Dumps Matt

In Amber Portwood‘s world, we got a chance to witness the tail end of her relationship with fiancé Matt Baier as the duo jetted off to L.A. for their Marriage Boot Camp appearance. After arriving back home from the trip, Amber cut ties with Baier for good. She confided in a producer saying, “We went there to help our relationship … and it didn’t go well because he would lie. So I broke up with him one night.”

Amber, who’s now pregnant with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon‘s child, seemed thrilled to be single. “I can talk to anybody I want to, and they can call me,” she said of her dating life. “When you’re single people just come out of the f–kin’ woodwork.” Considering Us Weekly has reported that Glennon met Amber while she and Matt were filming Marriage Boot Camp, we’re sure some serious drama went down!

Tell Us: What do you think about Ryan admitting his heroin use?

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

