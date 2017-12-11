Less than a week away. Tyler Baltierra is counting down the days until his wife, Catelynn Lowell, is able to head home after seeking help for suicidal thoughts.

“Cate gets out of treatment this Friday & we can’t wait!,” the MTV Teen Mom OG star, 25, wrote alongside a cute clip on Instagram of him playing and conversing with their daughter, Nova, 2, on Monday, December 1.

He continued, “We have been in Arizona for the past 2 weeks visiting her every Sunday. I have taken a break from everything & chose to really take this time for me & Nova…without her mom around, she needs me & my devoted attention. Family always comes first!”

As previously reported, the MTV personality revealed that she was entering treatment in a tweet on November 17. “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment,” she wrote.

“I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself…,” she told Us Weekly in an exclusive statement later that day. She added, “On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide… from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole… THANK GOD I have a support system and a HUSBAND and a DAUGHTER… thank god I am self aware… I’m seeking treatment and I WILL get better… anyone feeling alone you ARE NOT ALONE! This world needs all of us! We are all here for a reason… Thank you for your support during this tough time…. Much Love, Catelynn Baltierra.”

Lowell later updated fans in a tweet on November 23. “Happy thanksgiving! Today I am thankful for LIFE and thankful for my daughters!!,” she wrote.

