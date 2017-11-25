Catelynn Lowell tweeted a message of thanks as she remains in treatment after seeking help for suicidal thoughts.

The Teen Mom OG star tweeted on Thursday, November 23, “Happy thanksgiving! Today I am thankful for LIFE and thankful for my daughters!!”

Happy thanksgiving! Today I am thankful for LIFE and thankful for my daughters!!!! — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) November 24, 2017

As previously reported, the MTV personality revealed she was entering treatment on November 17, tweeting, “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment.”

Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I'm going to treatment #makeChesterProud @TalindaB #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) November 17, 2017

Lowell, 25, told Us Weekly exclusively, “I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself…On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide… from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole… THANK GOD I have a support system and a HUSBAND and a DAUGHTER… thank god I am self aware… I’m seeking treatment and I WILL get better… anyone feeling alone you ARE NOT ALONE! This world needs all of us! We are all here for a reason…”

Her husband, Tyler Baltierra, continues to be a strong support system for his wife. On Thanksgiving, the CEO of Tierra Reign retweeted a Teen Mom OG clip featuring Lowell and wrote, “My god! My wife looks absolutely beautiful in this #HappyThanksgiving @TeenMom clip! It’s going to be a rough holiday without being able to kiss her & tell her how thankful I am for her, but we have a strong resilience crafted by our past, we got this!” The Conquering Chaos authors have been married since 2015.

My god! My wife looks absolutely beautiful in this #HappyThanksgiving @TeenMom clip! It’s going to be a rough holiday without being able to kiss her & tell her how thankful I am for her, but we have a strong resilience crafted by our past, we got this! 😉👍🏻 https://t.co/OEOrnywp4J — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) November 23, 2017

Baltierra also praised his wife for seeking treatment on November 18 after he took her to an undisclosed facility: “Incredibly proud of my wife…when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today! My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved @CatelynnLowell.”

Incredibly proud of my wife…when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today! My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved @CatelynnLowell #KeepTalkingMH — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) November 17, 2017

He later added “Even after 12 years, I continue to be AMAZED by her strength, vulnerability, & courage to get help. ‘As long as I am alive, you will never be alone.”

Lowell has been open about her struggles with mental health on Teen Mom OG.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!