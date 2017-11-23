Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra wrote that Thanksgiving is going to be a “rough holiday” as his wife, Catelynn Lowell, remains in treatment after having suicidal thoughts.

The MTV personality shared a clip of Lowell and her Teen Mom OG costars talking about what they’re thankful for this holiday.

“The other OG ladies we get each other on a different level,” Lowell says in the clip. “They say if you’re friends for 10 years, you’re going to be friends for a lifetime and it’s already been almost nine.”

Baltierra commented, "My god! My wife looks absolutely beautiful in this #HappyThanksgiving @TeenMom clip! It's going to be a rough holiday without being able to kiss her & tells her how thankful I am for her, but we have a strong resilience crafter by our past, we got this!"

Fans commented with messages of support on his tweet, with one writing, “You are an amazing husband. I’m sure she’s missing you all terribly.”

“This year is extra special, even though you’re not together physically,” another wrote. “You should really be thankful she’s still here with you. Stay strong; we’re all rooting for you guys!”

As previously reported, Lowell tweeted on November 17 that she was getting professional help after having suicidal thoughts. “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment,” the 25-year-old wrote.

The reality star, who married Baltierra in 2015, has been open about her struggles with mental health throughout her time on Teen Mom OG, and Baltierra posted a message of support for his wife on November 18 after he took her to a facility.

“Incredibly proud of my wife…when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today! My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved @CatelynnLowell.”

He later added that they “held each other & just cried” as he dropped her off, adding, “Even after 12 years, I continue to be AMAZED by her strength, vulnerability, & courage to get help. ‘As long as I am alive, you will never be alone.'”

