Mackenzie Standifer told husband Ryan Edwards she was no longer taking her birth control during the Monday, April 2, episode of Teen Mom OG. He appeared happy with the decision but when she later told him she didn’t feel well and was nervous, he didn’t even look up from his phone.

Later, she revealed to a friend that she was pregnant and said that when she told Ryan, he was “so excited he couldn’t contain himself.” Later, when Ryan and Mackenzie talked about the baby’s future and how much they needed to do to get ready, he said, “Yeah, call me when he’s about three.” Mackenzie didn’t find his joke funny, responding with, “That’s a d—k thing to say.”

It seems like Bentley may be getting more than once sibling! He brought up the idea of adopting to Maci Bookout and his step-dad Taylor McKinney, telling them he wanted a little brother. Maci admitted that whenever she thought about getting pregnant again, she immediately would think about their miscarriage, so they decided to meet with an adoption agency to find out more about that option.

During the visit, they revealed they didn’t want to adopt a baby or a toddler, but an older child that needed a good home. After hearing about the options, both Maci and Taylor realized they didn’t want to adopt in five years – they wanted to adopt in the next two to three years.

Family Visit

Meanwhile, Catelynn Lowell finished her final week in treatment and Tyler Baltierra and his sister, Amber, went to visit their dad Butch. Amber and Tyler were both extremely emotional about seeing him especially when he shared his journals with them, explaining that he had been writing a ton and was feeling so much better. “It’s a wonderful feeling. It’s something I’ve never felt before,” Butch told his kids through tears, thanking them. “I couldn’t be more grateful for anything in my life or anyone … this is only the beginning.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!