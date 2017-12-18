Is Amber Portwood ready to take Matt Baier back? Will Farrah Abraham be able to mend the relationship between her daughter and her mother? Here’s everything that happened on the Monday, December 18, episode of Teen Mom OG.

Catelynn and Tyler Prepare to See Carly Again

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been trying to see Carly for years, but when her adoptive parents finally agreed on a date, it interfered with a vacation they already planned. Catelynn was extremely upset about the situation and felt like Carly’s mother, Teresa, was making the situation more complicated than it needed to be. However, she calmed down when she let Teresa know the date didn’t work for them and she suggested a new one — and it fit into their schedules!

Once they got to North Carolina to see Carly, Tyler admitted that he wasn’t as nervous anymore and didn’t really care what Carly’s adoptive parents think about them. “I love them and I think they’re good people. They’re raising her right … I just don’t really care, I guess, anymore,” he said. At the end of the episode, they set a time for that day to meet up with Carly.

Farrah Returns Home to Make Amends

When Farrah returned from traveling overseas, she realized she needed to fix her relationship with her mom so that Sophia could have a relationship with her grandmother. However, Sophia wasn’t so interested in her grandma being around in Key West.

While she didn’t get along with her mother’s soon-to-be husband, she did love her dad’s girlfriend and even went with her dad to pick out a ring! So, she decided to combine all her family time together: she invited her mom to take a trip with she and Sophia to Italy, and then also invited her dad and his girlfriend along and said she’d plan the proposal.

Ryan Tells Maci He’s Taking Her to Court

Maci Bookout had asked Ryan Edwards to take a drug test before seeing Bentley again, but he never responded to Maci. He later told his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, that did take a drug test but knew the drugs wouldn’t be out of his system yet.

When he finally did talk to Maci, he told her she was only hurting Bentley by keeping them apart. When she didn’t answer, he said he was taking her to court.

Will Amber go visit Matt?

Amber Portwood was having second thoughts about her break up during this week’s episode. When her ex Matt Baier started reaching out again, just when she thought their relationship was over, she realized she still had feelings. She admitted she still loved him and considered flying out to Las Vegas to see him and see if there was still something there. Her friends and family, on the other hand, were convinced she deserved better.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

