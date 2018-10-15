Trying to make it work. Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra continued to struggle during the Monday, October 15, episode of Teen Mom OG, after taping a segment with Dr. Oz, in which the pair were asked to discuss their mental health struggles and how it has affected their relationship.

During the interview, Tyler, 26, admitted that he hoped Catelynn, 26, would be there for him more and brought up the idea of the couple watching past seasons of the show to get better – an idea his therapist gave him that Catelynn did not like.

After the taping, a producer asked Catelynn to rank how she felt their relationship on a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the best it could be. She answered six, but then told producers she felt that many of their issues needed to be discussed behind closed doors. However, Tyler needed advice from his friends so they met at a bar.

“I’m gonna be very honest. I feel like I’m not too happy right now. I’m identifying that I feel pretty miserable,” he told his friends, before saying what he’d like to say to Cate.

“There are things now that I realized when you’re gone, like, I kinda wanna work on this,” he shared. “When does it ever turn around though, where you know what, Cate, I need you to actually do this for me? When is it ever 50/50?”

He continued: “I’m saying this is what I need. If you can meet those needs, awesome. If you can’t, let me know. I don’t want to waste any time. Let me get out of here. Marriage is a bitch.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!