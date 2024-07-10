Jenelle Evans isn’t blowing smoke when it comes to her next business opportunity.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, July 11, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the MTV reality star is looking toward her future without estranged husband David Eason and hoping to launch a business in the cannabis community.

“A long time ago, when I was on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom, it was me and my mom arguing and I was like, ‘It’s about this time of the day. I want to smoke’ and that just resonated with everybody,” Jenelle, 32, said to a potential business partner. “That one scene, I thought to myself, ‘I need to do something with this relating to weed’ and I thought the best thing would be to start a brand called This Time of the Day.”

Janelle also explained her other motivation for entering the cannabis business is to help change the perception of smoking legal cannabis.

“I think my history is going to have a lot to do with this brand,” she added. “And I was thinking, like, moms are shamed for smoking.”

As Jenelle and her business partner pointed out, some women use cannabis for menstrual needs. The realization got the pair thinking that the business could expand down the line and also be called This Time of the Month.

Fans met Jenelle when she appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2009. She later appeared on Teen Mom 2 before departing the show in May 2019.

When returning to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter in June, Jenelle hoped viewers could see a new side of her after she made the decision to separate from David, 35, in February after six years of marriage.

“I think that I have a fresh start right now,” Jenelle exclusively told Us last month. “I think that it’s a more positive time in my life. I think it’s very important to share that because a lot of my life has been ups and downs and I’m excited to have this fresh start and a positive start and I have a lot of things coming towards my future and I’m excited to share it.”

When asked why she deserves a spot in the franchise, the Read Between the Lines author thought it was important for fans to see her growth and be reminded that it’s never too late to make a change.

“I have been through so much growing up as a kid and I just feel like it was such negative vibes back then that now it’s completely different,” Jenelle explained. “I feel like I’ve matured and grown up a lot and I’m really excited for people to see that side of me.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Thursdays on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.