



Break out the s’mores, this bonfire is about to get intense. Ashley Goldson and Rick Fleur, Ashley Howland and Casey Starchak, David Benavidez and Kate Griffith and Gavin Rocker and Esonica Veira all entered Temptation Island with hopes to stay together and make their relationships stronger. However, it’s clear that’s not happening.

“The Temptation Island reunion taped in early November in Los Angeles and it was explosive,” an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively. “One of the couples that left the island together is now broken up because of what they saw when the show aired.”

As for what it was that they saw — there are many options. David, 28, had a threesome then told a different girl he’d move to L.A. for her; Ashley, 25, kissed and got in bed with a single when Casey, 26, said he wouldn’t care if she broke up with him; Gavin, 26, sucked on another girl’s toes and Ashley G., 3, slept with someone else on night 1.

“He’s supposed to be proving that he’s all in on our relationship, that it’s me and no one else. He wants to be a saint and come here and show me all these things, and he’s doing the exact opposite,” Kate said during a recent episode.

Needless to say, some of these relationships may not be as strong as they were in the beginning. However, not all eight castmembers attended the reunion!

One member of a couple “didn’t even show up because they didn’t want to face the music,” the source adds.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, November 14, episode, Casey breaks down in tears after watching Ashley kiss Ben Knoblach. “F–k,” he yells after punching the bench.

Us Weekly also has learned that while the single men and women never crossed paths during filming — they were in separate villas — they have been in touch since the show ended. While some began by DMing, multiple have also hooked up.

Temptaton Island airs on USA at 10 p.m. ET.