Hot and heavy! Temptation Island star Brittney Rose opened up about her love affair with Karl Collins and revealed that viewers didn’t get to see so many aspects of their relationship.

“I feel like it’s kind of a bummer that the audience and fans don’t get to see my real connection and involvement with Karl. Like, we spent so many hours together. We had so many wonderful conversations and adorable moments and things like that and they don’t get to see it,” Brittney exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 14, noting that she “never had this kind of connection with a man before” meeting Karl. “We would just spend days just staring at each other, into each others’ eyes … and we didn’t even kiss or anything for, like, three weeks in, because we were both coming from a place of so much respect for his relationship.”

But Brittney soon fell head over heels for Karl, who came into the show dating Nicole Tutewohl. “It was a really weird scenario to navigate … and then I really didn’t see it coming,” she explained. “I never really met Nicole. I only knew what I was told by Karl and what he shared with me. He came here to see if he could trust her because that was really missing in their relationship.”

Brittney and Karl’s overnight date marked their third official outing together, even though they “had been together every single day for at least three weeks” by that point, she told Us: “I felt like we were an old married couple. … We were full-on dating in this environment. … It’s totally disconnected from the real world.”

Although her time on the show is over, Brittney has many exciting new projects in the works. The blonde beauty will be hosting meditation island retreats in Hawaii, California, Mexico, Belize, Costa Rica and South Africa — and Karl might be coming along for the ride!

Temptation Island airs on USA Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

