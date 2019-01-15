While 24 sexy singles – 12 men and 12 women – are searching for love on Temptation Island, four couples are trying to figure out if they’ve already found The One. Longterm couple Evan and Kaci, high school sweethearts Shari and Javen, up-in-the-air duo Nicole and Karl and total opposites Kady and John all have one thing in common: their relationships have hit a wall.

While each pair have different struggles, all four couples believe they are meant to be together. However, they want to make sure, by enduring the ultimate test: dating others on Temptation Island.

Get to know the four couples below: