This house may not be big enough for both Teresa Giudice and Tiffany “New York” Pollard.

On Tuesday, August 20, E! released the first trailer for season 2 of House of Villains. In the sneak peek, viewers quickly learn one Real Housewives of New Jersey star won’t exactly be namaste with another reality TV legend.

“Now I know why they got rid of you season one,” Giudice, 52, said in reference to Pollard, 42, appearing on the first season of House of Villains.

Never one to stay quiet, Pollard had some choice words for her costar and could be seen shouting, “Welcome to New York, New Jersey.” Giudice replied, “Kiss my ass.”

This season, Pollard appears to be making more enemies than friends, as she also confronts Survivor winner Richard Hatch about his game knowledge.

“I’m going to ride you until you tell me the truth,” the Flavor of Love alum said in one scene. “Your Prince Albert couldn’t take it, but I’m still going to give it a try.”

Almost speechless, Hatch, 63, replied, “OK, I don’t know what that means.”

House of Villains brings a group of mischievous reality TV stars together as they scheme, strategize and shade each other for a chance to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

This season’s cast includes 90 Day Fiancé‘s Larissa Lima, The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s Safaree, Big Brother‘s Jessie Godderz, The Bachelor‘s Victoria Larson, RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Kandy Muse and Bad Girls Club star Camilla Poindexter.

Similar to the first season, contestants can expect to see plenty of reality TV legends make surprise appearances for various challenges.

In E!’s latest sneak peek, Tori Spelling visits the cast while America’s Next Top Model alum Janice Dickinson has to introduce herself to Giudice. During an awkward moment, the self-proclaimed world’s first supermodel asked, “Don’t you know who I am?”

Through all the feuds and shade, there is a game to win. For Bergmann — who was noticeably missing from The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras — he’s simply focused on taking home the top prize.

“There is no such thing as the House of Heroes. That’s lame,” Bergmann, 40, shared before delivering a warning to the cast. “When you take a shot at the king, you better not miss.”

E!’s House of Villains season 2 kicks off with a two-night premiere on Wednesday, October 9, and Thursday, October 10, at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.