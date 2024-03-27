House of Villains is a simple concept: Put some of the biggest reality TV villains of all time in a house together, let them scheme and plot against each other and award $200,000 to the last one standing.
It worked to perfection in season 1 as Tanisha Thomas (Bad Girls Club) beat out Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Real World) to take the inaugural title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain.
Host Joel McHale is back to lead viewers and villains alike through another season, and the cast list is, again, top-tier.
Fans can expect House of Villains season 2 sometime this fall on E! Keep scrolling to meet the full cast: