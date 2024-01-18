Joel McHale just confirmed that fans won’t have to wait long for more episodes of House of Villains.

McHale, 52, who hosts the E! reality series, was asked whether the network is planning a second season during a Monday, January 15, interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“We are! We’re shooting it in February,” the comedian replied.

Season 1 of the competition show, which premiered in October 2023, followed 10 notorious reality TV villains living under one roof as they competed against each other to become America’s Ultimate Supervillain.

The cast’s reputations preceded them, with infamous stars including Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor, The Apprentice’s Omarosa Manigault Newman and The Challenge’s Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio vying for the $200,000 grand prize.

“It was bananas. It was Johnny Bananas,” McHale told EW of his experience hosting the show. “The energy coming off of that group could power a large city. We didn’t know what was gonna happen. You get Tanisha [Thomas] and Johnny Bananas and Omarosa and Jonny Fairplay and it was really great.”

The Animal Control star added that matching the cast’s vigor would’ve required having “a few energy drinks” before filming. “It was nuclear powered,” McHale said. “It was super fun. They were a really good group.”

While the cast of season 2 has not yet been announced, McHale thinks it will be hard to replicate the dynamic of the OG stars.

“I say take the same cast and just have them continue to compete,” he joked.

Warning: The rest of this story contains spoilers for season 1 of House of Villains.

The first winner of House of Villains was crowned during the season 1 finale last month. Johnny Bananas, 41, Tanisha, 38, and Anfisa Arkhipchenko were the final three contestants left standing, at which point their fellow competitors voted for a champion.

The vote resulted in a tie between Johnny Bananas and Tanisha. Anfisa, 28, was then eliminated from the race and tasked with casting the tie-breaking vote. She voted for Tanisha, and the Bad Girls Club alum was named America’s Ultimate Supervillain.

“I had absolutely no idea what I was signing up for,” Tanisha wrote via Instagram after her win. “Unbeknownst to me I would be paired with the most epic cast and production teams ever! This series was such a fun time I enjoyed every minute of it 🤩.”

The reality star then gave Johnny Bananas a shout-out for being a loyal ally to her.

“[Thank you] to my new favorite Ace ♠️ … and my brother from another @johnnybananas for your honesty, love and your loyalty. 💙✨Which is soooo rare these days,” Tanisha began.

She went on to say that she would “never forget” how Johnny Bananas kept his word to her and said she considers them both winners. “The bond we have is truly priceless and I look forward to epic journeys with you …. 🙏🏽😘♥️,” she wrote.

Johnny Bananas showed some love in the comments section.

“Team Cookies and Cream 🍪❤️🥛 #Banisha4EVA,” he wrote.