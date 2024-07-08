Teresa Giudice recently revisited one of her and ex-husband Joe Giudice’s most intense reality TV moments.

Joe, 52, infamously referred to Teresa, 52, as his “bitch wife” and a “c—t” while taking a phone call on a cast trip to Napa, California, during a season 4 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2012. Teresa revealed earlier this month that she was “so pissed” watching the comment play out on the small screen.

“This is the thing, you know when you’re with your partner, you know what you guys call each other. You guys call each other names,” she said on Carlos King’s “Reality With the King” podcast. “I’m like, ‘My husband’s never called me the C-word.’ I’m like, ‘He’s never … You guys edited that in.’ [The show’s producers were] like, ‘Teresa, no we didn’t.’”

Despite her doubts, Teresa said Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen called her to confirm that the comment was made on camera. “He’s like, ‘Nobody edited that in. Your husband said it.’ When I watched it, I was in shock,” she continued.

Teresa “didn’t cry” after hearing Joe’s words, but her now-ex “slept on the couch for two weeks” as a result. “I was really pissed. And he was really upset, too. I’m like, ‘I can’t believe you called me that. You never said that to me,’” she added.

When it comes to her current husband, Luis Ruelas, Teresa argued he “would never” make those kinds of remarks about her on TV. “Luis doesn’t even curse,” she quipped.

Teresa began dating Luis, 49, less than one year after she and Joe ended their 20-year marriage in December 2019 and tied the knot in August 2022. She and Joe — who share daughters Gia, 23, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 18, and Audriana, 14 — finalized their divorce in September 2020.

After Joe’s C-word comment initially aired, speculation spread that the person he was talking to on the phone was not a work acquaintance but rather another woman. He denied cheating on Teresa during RHONJ’s season 4 reunion in 2012 and expressed his regret for his remarks.

On King’s podcast, Teresa revealed that she had contacted two women she suspected Joe to have cheated on her with, one of whom was his secretary at the time. “Both these bitches denied it, so what was I supposed to do?” she explained.

Despite the denials, Teresa continues to question whether Joe was ever unfaithful during their marriage. “I’m like, ‘Just tell me, f—ker.’ And he doesn’t tell me,” she shared. “He still denies [it] till today. Do I believe him? No. I don’t believe him. I’m like, ‘Just admit it, we’re divorced now. I’m f—king somebody else.’”