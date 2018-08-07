Lupita Conchita is a rescue chihuahua living her best life — and her 15th birthday party is proof of just that.

In pictures posted by Lupita’s owner, Miranda Sanchez, the little four-legged friend appears to be in all her glory in a Quinceañera-themed bash. Sanchez went all out for the fiesta with shiny silver and pink decorations and lots of desserts.

“Get in line to take pictures with dis buuurrrday girl! #okkkuuurrr,” Sanchez captioned a picture of Lupita looking adorable dressed in a white dress and tutu while sitting on top of a table.

As for why she did it, Sanchez told Today: “I figured that she’s almost 15 in dog years [and] I had seen dog quinceañeras before and I thought they were so cute, plus, Lupita is a Mexican dog so I thought, ‘How cute!'”

The pooch’s party was also used as a gathering for Sanchez’s closest pals. “I thought it would be a good excuse to get my family and friends together and have drinks and a good time.”

The Texas-based dog owner added that “all the girl dogs were dressed up in little dresses, it was adorable,” while noting that “Lupita was in dog heaven.” The canines in attendance munched on BBQ ribs (Lupita’s favorite!) and a personalized pup-friendly cake and also left with a goodie bag.

Sanchez rescued Lupita after finding her stranded in the middle of the road at just 2-weeks-old and likely suffered from abuse from her previous owners.

“I saw Lupita in the road and I was kind of just waiting for her to move,” Sanchez recalled. “But then I opened my door and she was standing right there and her eyes were so cute. I knew I had to take her in.”

