Would you like to play a game? The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg, Rebecca Henderson and Margarita Levieva weigh in on who from the new Star Wars TV show has what it takes to make it out alive in a Squid Game scenario.

“Oh my God, that is a loaded question. Basically, who would be willing to kill everyone else?” Stenberg, 25, exclusively told Us Weekly on the red carpet at a New York City The Acolyte screening earlier this month.

“I guess not directly kill but beat all of the games. I’m going with Dafne Keen,” she told Us. “Yeah, 100%. That girl is savage and brilliant. That’s why I love her.” Keen, who plays young Padawan Jecki in the Disney+ series, is no stranger to survival given her previous role as X-23 in Logan.

Stenberg plays twin sisters Osha and Mae in The Acolyte, characters representing the dark and light sides of the Force. Osha’s former Jedi Master, Sol, is portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, who trades in his legendary Squid Game green track suit for the iconic robes in the new series, which premiered on June 4.

The Netflix hit drama Squid Game follows 456 players as they compete for money in a challenge that starts off at $38 million but increases significantly into billions. In a dark twist, Jung-jae’s character and other contestants realize they are competing for money as well as their lives, as each challenge could result in death.

Like Jung-jae, Henderson, 44, plays another Jedi Master, Vernestra Rwoh. Special Jedi powers may have guided Henderson in her choice for who within the Star Wars universe would last in Squid Game.

“Probably Amandla, because she can do anything,” Henderson (who is married to Acolyte creator Leslye Headland) told Us.

Levieva, also 44, offered a different opinion. “Well, certainly my character, Koril, she’s a fighter. She would go far,” she proudly said to Us.

However, Levieva also acknowledged that the dark side of the Force should not be messed with. “I feel like Amandla’s character, especially,” she admitted. “Mae is pretty feisty. She can get through anything.”

Even though Stenberg seemed like an obvious choice, she may have some competition. Henderson considered another Acolyte costar for Squid Game. “I was like, ‘Should I pick Carrie-Anne Moss?’ she said to Us. “But no. She seems tough, but really she’s like a loving mom, so she doesn’t want to die like that.”

While filming The Acolyte, Moss, who plays another Jedi Master, helped Stenberg trust her gut during fight scenes and follow her intuition on set. Stenberg is in awe of the Matrix alum and all of the powerful Star Wars actresses that have come before her, including the late Carrie Fisher, who played the original Princess Leia.

Stenberg gushed, “I think, in the entertainment industry and being in Star Wars I always think about the women that have preceded me in this universe and the legacies that they’ve had. There’s a pretty astounding track record, so I just feel really blessed to be able to follow in that lineage.”

New episodes of The Acolyte debut on Disney+ Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.