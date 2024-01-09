The Internet’s favorite daddy, Pedro Pascal, will be taking The Mandalorian to the big screen.

Pascal, 48, will be leading a feature film called The Mandalorian and Grogu for the Star Wars universe, making a big screen chapter to the popular Star Wars television show that Pascal stars in, Variety reported. Created by Jon Favreau, Pascal plays The Mandalorian, a lone bounty hunter who goes on the lam to protect Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) from the Imperial Forces. Premiering in 2019, the show has received both critical and commercial success over its three seasons.

The cast also includes Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, the show’s main villain, director Werner Herzog as “The Client” and comedian Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto. Other actors from previous Star Wars media have also made appearances like Timothy Olyphant, Katee Sackhoff, Rosario Dawson and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker.

While it’s unclear where the film will fit into the television show’s three season timeline, with season four currently in development, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy expressed excitement for the project from Favreau and Ashoka creator Dave Filoni in a statement. “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen,” Kennedy said.

The Mandalorian and Grogu will lead the upcoming Lucasfilm feature slate which will include three other Star Wars films.

What Will ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Be About?

As of now there’s no set plot for the film, but season three of The Mandalorian ended with Pascal’s character officially adopting Grogu so the cute little green guy could become his apprentice.

Who Will Direct ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’?

Creator Jon Favreau will helm the big screen tale of the Mandalorian and he’s rightfully psyched to do so. ​​”I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said in a statement. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

Who Will Star in ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’?

As of now, Pascal will be reprising his role as the Mandalorian in the film, and it’s likely voice actor David Acord will also appear as Grogu. It’s possible other cast members, like Esposito and Sackhoff, could join the project depending on the plot.

When Does Filming Begin?

The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to begin filming later in 2024.

When Will The Mandalorian and Grogu Be Released?

While a release date isn’t yet set, the first date for an untitled Star Wars movie on the Disney release calendar is for May 22, 2026.