Rebecca Henderson and her wife, Leslye Headland, have big plans for Pride Month as a family of three.

“Leslye and I have a 1-year-old, and I think we were going to maybe take her to the Dyke March,” Henderson, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly at The Acolyte screening on Monday, June 3. “We keep getting invited, but I’m like, it seems kind of, like, busy for children.”

Henderson and Headland, also 44, have been married since 2016. Their daughter, Winona, was born nearly seven years later in May 2023. Winona was coincidentally born on May 4, Star Wars Day, which Henderson still cannot believe.

To celebrate Pride, Henderson and Headland will hit up the parade — a lesbian visibility and protest march — with “a bunch of friends.” There are various marches held across the United States in June, but it is not known which Henderson and Headland are going to attend.

Henderson identifies as a lesbian and feels proud that her Acolyte casting enhances representation in the Star Wars universe.

“Representation has meant a lot to me,” she told Us. “When I’ve seen people who represent the things that I’m about, I don’t even know how to describe it [but] it’s so emotional, like, my heart soars. Any piece of art that’s out there in the world that makes people feel seen, I’m all for.”

The Acolyte, created by Headland, follows former Padawan (Amandla Stenberg) as she reunites with her Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) to investigate a series of crimes that finds the two at odds. The Disney+ series, which premiered earlier this week, features Henderson as Vernestra Rwoh, another Jedi Master.

Joining the franchise is a full-circle moment for Henderson, who grew up bonding over the OG movies with her father.

“I watched it with my dad,” she gushed on Monday. “I was just thinking the other day there’s so many parts of it that have made these huge impacts on me, but honestly, the opening scroll, Jabba the Hutt, the Ewoks [and] all these things are just kind of rolling around in my mind rent-free.”

Henderson’s own daughter, however, is a little too young to watch Star Wars.

“She’s seen the trailer. She’s very taken by it. Of course, she has no idea what’s happening,” Henderson said. “She really stares at it, and I don’t think she can see this until she’s 10. Maybe if she watches it with Leslye, a little younger.”

With reporting by Nikaline McCarley