Looking for an escape from bustling city life? The Amelia Hotel in Hudson, New York, is your answer! Located in the picturesque Hudson Valley, the stunning getaway spot is the perfect place to spend a weekend in autumn as the leaves begins to change.

Promising peace the serenity that any young professional deserves, The Amelia is located in a beautifully restored Queen Anne-style country home on a quiet street and gives off luxurious vibes to everyone who enters through its doors. Modern furnishings throughout the abode will make patrons feel right at home the second they check in.

With its stunning eight guest rooms and suits, every guest will be experiencing quiet comfort they desire. Each room is complete with a large bath for prime relaxation time. Those staying at the hotel can choose between multiple rooms, including the Garden View room, which has windows opening up over the garden and pool with views of the Catskill Mountains. The Hudson View room is located front-of-house and is complete with tons of natural light for tons of photo opportunities and has views of the town.

Lastly, the Grande Suite has high ceilings, separate bedrooms and a large living room. If you’re wary about leaving your apartment, this is the one for you! This room gets both nature and city views and even has a sofa which could sleep two more guests. The luxurious space allows citygoers to have all their favorite things while experiencing a calm weekend away.

Aside from the rooms, The Amelia offers complimentary house made granola and baked goods, a giant swimming pool for guests, work and common spaces, a spacious porch and deck, a fire pit and garden. Anyone wishing to escape is sure to find somewhere to relax amid these walls. Not to mention, it’s the perfect starting point for someone looking to explore the Hudson Valley.

Anyone looking to be a little social is also in luck as The Amelia is all about arts and culture, hosting concerts, book readings and various wellness retreats, along with other events. Gearing up for the holiday season? The Amelia can help with that too! So, if you’re looking to plan a getaway, look no further.