Time to wine down! From actors to musicians to digital influencers, everyone is making wine these days. Us Weekly put actor Matthew Rhys to the ultimate drinking test when he recently dropped by to talk about his new show on Ovation – aptly named The Wine Show.

The Americans actor, 43, tried his best to guess six celebrity wines and give each a review in a game called “Whose Wine Is It Anyway?” To see how he liked Jon Bon Jovi’s rosé or Dave Matthews’ chardonnay, watch the video above!

First up ­– Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Miraval Rosé. The former power couple produced the popular wine on their estate in France, where they tied the knot in August 2014. Though their romance fizzled out, the wine remains crisp and delicious. Rhys’ review? “It’s good, I’m not a huge rosé fan, but it’s not like sickly sweet. It has a dryness to it, which is good.”

Next, the Brothers and Sisters alum was presented with a cabernet sauvignon from The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel. “It’s a bit thin,” he joked, referencing the brand name SkinnyGirl. “It’s actually pretty decent. It’s warm and mature, very much like her.”

The Brit, who shares 2-year-old son Sam with longtime partner and Americans costar Keri Russell, tried more wines from Dave Matthews, Jon Bon Jovi and even the Fat Jew.

For more, watch the video above! The Wine Show airs on Ovation Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

