Sebastian Stan is trading in his role as a Marvel anti-hero for that of a real-life controversial figure.

Stan, best known for playing Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will portray a young Donald Trump in the upcoming film The Apprentice, directed by filmmaker Ali Abbasi. Succession alum Jeremy Strong is set to costar as lawyer Roy Cohn alongside Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Maria Bakalova as Trump’s first wife, Ivana.

Gabriel Sherman, best known for his 2018 biography of Fox News founder Roger Ailes, The Loudest Voice in the Room, will pen the script. The film’s title is seemingly a reference to Trump’s hit reality series The Apprentice which ran for 15 seasons from 2004 to 2017.

Stan’s casting as the former president comes after a slew of hit roles in projects such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Fresh, Sharper, Ghosted and Bupkis. Stan also scored Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Tommy Lee in the 2022 miniseries Pam & Tommy.

Related: Actors Who Portrayed Real People in Movies and TV Shows Art imitating life. Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Sarah Paulson and more stars made their marks playing real people in movies and TV shows. Many won awards for their onscreen depictions of both beloved and controversial figures throughout history. The American Horror Story actress earned an Emmy for her portrayal of famous prosecutor Marcia Clark in […]

Scroll down for everything we know about The Apprentice so far:

What Is ‘The Apprentice’ About?

The Apprentice will be “an exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit,” the film’s official logline reads, according to Variety. “It’s a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty. Filled with larger-than-life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers.”

Who Is Starring In ‘The Apprentice?’

No other casting for the film has been announced aside from Stan, Strong and Bakalova.

When Will ‘The Apprentice’ Come Out?

A release date for The Apprentice has yet to be announced.

Who Is a Part of ‘The Apprentice’ Creative Team?

In addition to Abbasi and Sherman, The Apprentice will be coproduced by Scythia Films’ Daniel Beckerman, Profile Pictures’ Jacob Jarek and Taylored Films’ Ruth Treacy. Grant Johnson, Gabriel Sherman and Amy Baer will also serve as executive producers.

Is Donald Trump Involved in ‘The Apprentice’ Movie?

Trump has not revealed whether or not he is involved in the project.