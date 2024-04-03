Jennifer Murphy’s viral song “I Want to Be Neenja” has hit over 1 billion views across platforms worldwide — and she’s taking it to the big screen.

Murphy, 45, founder of GoGirl Worldwide and former The Apprentice contestant, is set to release her first feature film, I Want to Be Neenja, in May. Based on the song of the same name, Murphy wrote, directed, produced and starred in the movie, which will debut on iTunes and Amazon Prime.

“My ‘I Want To Be Neenja’ song is globally viral, especially on TikTok, and is sung and loved by kids and adults of all ages and all races,” Murphy said in a press release. “This movie is a one-of-a-kind, old-school comedy, with drama, action and a full original music score. And I tell my own story throughout the film, so it has a documentary element as well.”

Adding that she plays ten different characters throughout the film, Murphy quipped, “Eddie Murphy’s got nothing on me!”

Director and cinematographer Sunny Zhao and stuntman Andy Cheng joined Murphy behind the scenes of the movie, providing their film expertise as well as insight into the rich history of Ninjas and Asian culture.

I Want to Be Neenja will be available for purchase on the website, iTunes, Vimeo and Amazon Prime on May 10.