If Colton Underwood is anything, it’s honest! On the Monday, January 21, episode of The Bachelor, the former NFL star sent one woman packing during a group date, leaving everyone shocked.

After the first group date of the episode, Colton, 26, found himself connecting with many of the women – but not Cailtin. “I didn’t feel the chemistry, I didn’t feel the sparks … the conversation wasn’t the best,” Colton said during his confessional. “I have relationships that are further along and with Caitlin, I just didn’t feel it.”

So, he did what was best and was honest with the realtor. During the night portion of the date, he told her that he was looking for “clarity” during their conversations, but “didn’t feel like that spark was there” with her. “I’m sorry. You are somebody who deserves the best and I just don’t think that you are for me. So, I would like to walk you out,” he said, leaving her shocked.

It definitely wasn’t an easy conversation for him, as he kept choking up during his confessional. But it also wasn’t easy to hear; when he tried to hold her hand while walking her out, she pulled away. “I don’t know if I want to hold your hand, Colton,” the Toronto native, 25, said, walking away from him. Inside, she began crying. “I’m confused because he got rid of somebody that was here and real and wanted to be here for him when there are other women in the house that are not,” she said. “It’s really f—king hard.”

As for Colton, he was just hoping he didn’t make a mistake. For a recap of the episode, including the “Strip Down Moment of the Night,” presented by Bioré®, watch the video above!

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

