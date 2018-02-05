‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Did Krystal Survive the Two-on-One Date?

Paris is for lovers … and a whole slew of Bachelor dates that come with shocking revelations and drama. If you missed the Monday, February 5, episode, here’s what happened.

Krystal vs. Kendall

Krystal and Kendall were chosen for a two-on-one date, and let’s just say it was full of GIF-able moments. “Fun wife material” Krystal was confident that she would get the rose and stick around for another week, but her insecurity was evident when she tried to plant doubts about Kendall in Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s mind. First, Krystal insinuated that Arie wasn’t smart enough for Kendall. Then she told him Kendall wasn’t ready for marriage, despite having no knowledge of the matter.

Normally, this would lead to an explosive confrontation — that’s what two-on-one dates are made of — but Kendall didn’t start a fight with Krystal. She talked it out with her and gave her some compassionate advice, which Krystal perceived as patronizing.

After spending more time with both women, Arie ultimately sent Krystal home. The Bachelor opted to tell Krystal goodbye in front of Kendall — probably for his own safety. With a Gone Girl look in her eyes, Krystal calmly nodded, inflicting terror on everyone who witnessed her strangely coolheaded reaction.

Arie, the Almost Dad

Arie’s one-on-one with Lauren B. started out as the quietest date on record — and we’re not just talking about within The Bachelor franchise. Seriously, did she have earplugs in? Or was Arie on mute? We can’t figure it out. Arie even went so far as to say he “would love … for you to like me” and crickets.

Arie revealed to Lauren later in the night that in a previous relationship, his girlfriend was pregnant with his child but she suffered a miscarriage. Lauren also told Arie that she was engaged to her last boyfriend.

Moulin Rouge and Broken-Down Convertibles

Arie took the group date to the Moulin Rouge for a crazily-costumed dance lesson. (Not even kidding, the outfits rivaled those at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.) Bekah M., who received the rose, got to appear in that night’s show with Arie while the other women watched in the audience.

Because Arie has to drive a car in every city just to prove that he can indeed drive, he picked Jacqueline up for their one-on-one in a red convertible … only for the car to break down before they left the parking lot. Even more embarrassing, Arie “Car” Luyendyk Jr. wasn’t able to fix it. C’est la vie!

At the rose ceremony, Arie sent Chelsea and Jenna home.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

