It’s not all roses! During the Monday, January 28, episode of The Bachelor, Tayshia opened up to Colton Underwood during their one-on-one date, taking the opportunity to explain that she’s been through a lot.

“The past year and a half has been hard for me. I was married and I got a divorce. I married my first boyfriend, and was with him for six years or so,” the phlebotomist, 28, told the former NFL star. The 27-year-old was extremely understanding and grateful that Tayshia opened up — and she got the rose!

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

